Bruce Willis' family is looking back on a "magic" summer with the actor following his aphasia diagnosis earlier this year. In a video shared to Instagram on Sunday, the Die Hard actor's wife, Emma Heming Willis, shared a compilation of summer memories, featuring Bruce and their two daughters, Mabel, 10 and Evelyn, 8.

The sweet family video, set to Maren Morris' "Bones," sees Bruce goofing off with his girls, enjoying walks in the woods and sharing a kiss with his wife. Bruce, who also shares daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah with ex-wife Demi Moore, appears to be staying active amid his diagnosis. In the video compilation, he can be seen playing catch, dancing with Mabel and giving her a piggyback ride.

"We don’t believe in perfection over here but #oursummer2022 was pretty close to it. In fact it was magic ☀️🥰," Emma captioned the clip.

In March, Emma along with Bruce's ex-wife, Demi, and the actor's five daughters, shared a joint family statement announcing that the 67-year-old actor is stepping away from his acting career due to his aphasia diagnosis, which is impacting his cognitive abilities.

In August, Emma shared more about how she and her family have been coping in light of Bruce's diagnosis in a a social media post shared on National Grief Awareness Day.

"This was the summer of self discovery—finding new hobbies, going out of my comfort zone and staying active," Emma captioned a video of herself gardening, staining wood, shadowboxing, biking, playing tennis and more. "My grief can be paralyzing but I’m learning how to live along side it."

She also shared some sage wisdom from her stepdaughter, Scout.

"As my step-daughter @scoutlaruewillis told me, grief is the deepest and purest form of love," Emma wrote. "I hope you find some comfort in that too 💞 #nationalgriefawarenessday #griefawareness #liveitup."

Emma has been trying to find balance in her life as she cares for her husband amid his diagnosis. In May, she opened up about how she sometimes struggles to take care of herself, while taking care of everyone in her household.

"I struggle with making the time for self-care every day. I put my family's needs above my own, which I found does not make me any kind of hero," Emma told The Bump. "That amount of care for everyone else within my household had taken a toll on my mental health and overall health, and it served no one in my family."

RELATED CONTENT:

Emma Heming Willis Fires Back at Critics of Her 'Grief' Post

Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Talks Combatting 'Paralyzing' Grief

Bruce Willis, 10-Year-Old Daughter Mabel Dance to Lizzo in Cute Video

How Bruce Willis Was Able to Continue Acting Amid Battle With Aphasia (Source) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery