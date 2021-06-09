Evan Peters is taking on the role of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s upcoming project for Netflix, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and the resemblance is uncanny. In a new photo released from the set of the show, Peters is seen rocking Dahmer's signature dirty blonde locks and clear frames. The Mare of Easttown actor appeared to be making his way across the studio lot when he was spotted in a plaid button-up shirt and blue jeans, with a face shield around his neck, per pandemic precautions.

The Image Direct

In March, Variety reported that Niecy Nash will portray Glenda Cleveland, Dahmer’s neighbor who alerted police and the FBI of his suspicious behavior, but nothing was done. Penelope Ann Miller will take on the role of Dahmer’s mother, Joyce, while Richard Jenkins will play Dahmer’s father, Lionel. Shaun Brown and Colin Ford are also attached to the project.

The upcoming 10-episode limited series will tell the story of Dahmer "through the eyes of his victims, and examines Dahmer’s white privilege and the law enforcement involved with a critical lens, depicting at least 10 times that Dahmer was apprehended by police but not prosecuted," per the outlet.

Carl Franklin will direct the pilot, with Janet Mock set to write and direct several episodes.

Peters has previously worked with Murphy on his anthology series, American Horror Story.

