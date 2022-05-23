Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker celebrated their wedding in Italy over the weekend and there was no shortage of outfit changes from the eldest Kardashian.

Kourtney and Travis arrived in Portofino, Italy on Friday, with Kourtney stepping out in a Blink-182 t-shirt in support of her husband, which she paired with black leggings, oversized sunglasses and her gorgeous engagement ring.

That night, the couple stepped out for dinner with their family and friends ahead of their nuptials.

Kourtney stunned in a red gown with a sheer bottom, which she paired with a matching fur shawl and red, strappy sandals.

Kourtney was back to black by Saturday, wearing a black mini dress and a black and blue lace veil for a lunch outing with the family. The look, which was similar to the white, corseted dress she wore for the pair's courthouse wedding in Santa Barbara, California earlier this month, featured a symbol of the Madonna, on the bodice. She finished off the look with long black gloves.

On Sunday, the couple exchanged vows on a red-carpeted altar at Villa Olivetta, a home on the idyllic Portofino estate of Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.

Kourtney dressed in a short lace and satin gown by Dolce & Gabbana, which she paired with a cathedral-length lace veil, embroidered with floral lace appliqués inspired by the flowers of the Portofino gardens. The Italian design house tells ET that the veil was "hand-embroidered with a large depiction of the Virgin Mary and the words, 'family loyalty respect.'"

Her intricate veil was done with a "cross stitch" technique, which was inspired by Travis' head tattoo, and is a symbol of "alliance, respect and common devotion." Kourtney completed the look with tulle gloves and lace pumps.

Following the ceremony, the couple made their way to the reception at Castello Brown, where Kourtney sported a shorter version of the decadent veil.

Later in the night, while feasting on Italian eats and dancing the night away with family and friends, Kourtney changed into an all-black version of her wedding dress, complete with a short, black veil, lace gloves and thigh-high stockings.

The final look of the evening came when the couple was outfitted with white leather jackets that read, "Mr. Barker" and "Mrs. Barker."

A source told ET that the couple "couldn't be happier" following their wedding weekend in Italy.

"Kourtney and Travis couldn’t be happier. The whole weekend has been amazing and their Italy wedding is everything they ever wanted," the source shared. "Their friends and family are all so thrilled for them and can see how in love they are. Kourtney feels incredible and believes that Travis is the love of her life. She has never felt like this before. She feels like she found her soulmate and best friend."

The Italian ceremony was Kourtney and Travis' third wedding. They first stood at an altar in April, when they had a late-night ceremony in Las Vegas.

The Vegas nuptials weren't legally binding, and a source told ET that it "was a fun, somewhat spontaneous thing ahead of their actual wedding this spring."

The pair made things legal the next month by officially tying the knot at a Santa Barbara, California, courthouse.

"Kourtney and Travis are now legally married, but plan to have a big wedding at another time," a source told ET. "This was a smaller, low key event to make their wedding official. There was some family at this event and they took photos to have."

Among the guests at the ceremony were Kourtney's maternal grandmother, MJ Campbell, and Travis' dad, Randy Barker, according to an eyewitness.

"They posed in a black convertible that had a 'just married' sign and cans rattling from it in the back," the eyewitness said. "They then exited the car and walked towards the courthouse privately. It seemed very low key and not many people were around. They had their own set of cameras and crew with them."

Kourtney and Travis got engaged in October, 10 months after the longtime friends and neighbors started dating.

