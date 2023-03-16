Just another reason Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter are #CoupleGoals!

In a thread on Twitter Tuesday, an eagle-eyed The Last of Us fan shared a BTS photo from the show, which they spotted Ritter on set as a Clicker.

"Do I spy with my little eye @JasonRitter (in the The Last Of Us BTS) on set as a clicker…? @melanielynskey, gonna assume this was "Take Your Husband to Work" Day😎," the fan tweeted.

Do I spy with my little eye @JasonRitter (in the The Last Of Us BTS) on set as a clicker…?@melanielynskey, gonna assume this was “Take Your Husband to Work” Day😎 pic.twitter.com/5YKSaLkHrI — kate (@karrotkate) March 14, 2023

The post caught the attention of Ritter, who confirmed his appearance on the HBO Max series, writing, "Just the best day."

Lynskey appeared on episodes 4 and 5 of the show as Kathleen, a new character who isn't in the original video game the hit series is based on.

Just the best day — Jason Ritter 🦋 (@JasonRitter) March 14, 2023

It's not the first time Ritter has joined in on one of his wife's acting gigs. The fellow actor also played a part in the limited Hulu series, Candy, as Deputy Denny Reese. Lynskey notably had a starring role in the series, playing Betty Gore, who was murdered by her friend Candy Montgomery, after Candy's months-long affair with Betty's husband, Allan.

And in December, Ritter seemingly confirmed the news first reported by Variety that he would joining Lynskey's Showtime series, Yellowjackets, as a guest star in season 2.

Ritter responded to the news with a cryptic tweet of a cat and two locks.

During a conversation with ET in July, Lynskey talked about the possibility of the couple working together again after Candy, and said she would love to have her husband on Yellowjackets.

"First of all, we love working at the same time, in the same place, which is kind of why he did Candy. Because then he didn’t have to travel to go somewhere else for work," she said at the time. "We like to be able to keep the family together if we can. I think he’s so talented."

She added, "I would love for him to be on Yellowjackets. But also, I want the creative team to do exactly what they want to do ‘cause I trust them. So, they know what’s best, always."

The couple also spoke to ET that same month, where they responded to the fan love over their relationship.

"I feel some love," Ritter said.

"People are very supportive," Lynskey said before joking, "We better stay together."

