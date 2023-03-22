We're here for this sweet Friends reunion!

Jennifer Aniston and Mae Whitman reunited during a taping of Live With Kelly and Ryan on Wednesday, 26 years after Whitman's guest spot on the hit sitcom.

Eagle-eyed fans will remember Whitman from the season 3 episode titled, "The One Where Rachel Quits." Whitman played the Girl Scout that Ross (David Schwimmer) accidentally knocked down a flight of stairs, breaking her leg. Ross then tried to make up for the mishap by attempting to out-sell the other Girl Scouts in the annual cookie drive.

The touching moment was caught on camera, with Whitman, 34, taking the time to thank Aniston, 54, for making her feel like she was a part of the cast at just eight years old.

"I was on Friends. I played the girl that gets knocked down the stairs with the Girl Scout cookies," Whitman told The Morning Show actress while the pair held hands.

"Oh my god," Aniston exclaimed.

"I just wanted to say hi because you were so kind to me. It was my favorite show and you really made me feel like I was a part of the cast," Whitman gushed.

She continued, "And you were so kind and you hugged me. Thank you. It's always stayed with me."

"I'm so glad you're good!" Aniston added.

"It's so nice to see you. You're amazing," the Good Girls star said before getting a hug from Aniston, who famously played Rachel on the beloved TV show.

Whitman, who was a guest on Live, where she was promoting her own Hulu series, Up Here, shared some BTS shots from the epic moment on Instagram, including a photo of her alongside Aniston -- who was also there doing some press of her own as she gears up for the release of Netflix's Murder Mystery 2.

"had the genuine best time doing @livekellyandryan promoting @uphereonhulu -truly love all my dear pals there on screen and off-," Whitman wrote. "and the coolest part was I had a Friends reunion with the luminous @jenniferaniston whom I remember made me feel so welcomed and loved and I wept hysterically when I wrapped the episode and made her a Christmas ornament anyway please watch @uphereonhulu march 24 and also watch me on @livekellyandryan in my special @christopherkane dress."

Whitman, who started out as a child actress in films like One Fine Day and Independence Day has been a myriad of hits since, including Arrested Development, The Perks of Being a Wallflower and more.

