Jordan Peele has unveiled the first look at his upcoming sci-fi thriller, Nope. The trailer aired ahead of Super Bowl LVI Sunday and kicked off with narration from one of the film's stars, Keke Palmer.

Palmer plays Jill Haywood, who owns Haywood Ranch, home of Hollywood's only black-owned horse trainers, with her husband, James Haywood, played by Daniel Kaluuya.

In the trailer for the film, out this summer, Jill riddles off facts about the first motion picture, as stop-motion images of a black man on a horse flash across the screen.

She's then seen in front of a green screen, shooting the ranch's latest commercial with her husband, James, who seems despondent as he stands along his upbeat wife on set.

Nope tells the story of Haywood Ranch and the strange phenomenon that quickly befalls the ranch and the entire town, decimating and destroying anything in its reach, in what can only be described by James as a "bad miracle."

It's unclear if Jill, James or their family's ranch will be able to withstand the impending doom and bad luck that has fallen on their otherwise untouched slice of the American West.

The film also stars Minari's Steven Yeun, Euphoria's Barbie Ferreira, Brandon Perea and more.

Produced by Peele's Monkeypaw's Productions the film follows in the footsteps of Peele's nail-biting films, including Get Out and Us in what's sure to be one of this summer's most talked-about movies.

See the first look at Nope in the trailer below:

Nope hits theaters on July 22, 2022.

RELATED CONTENT

Jordan Peele Reveals Poster and Killer Cast for New Horror Flick 'Nope

Keke Palmer Talks Holiday Plans and 'Sister Act 3' (Exclusive)

'Candyman' Injects New Life Into a 30-Year Horror Franchise

'Get Out' Star Daniel Kaluuya Talks Going Up Against Denzel Washington for Best Actor Oscar This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery