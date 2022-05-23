Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker took the ultimate plunge, and we don't mean by getting married. Following their lavish wedding in Portofino, Italy, the couple, who are honeymooning on a yacht on the Mediterranean, took a dip into the clear blue water on Monday to celebrate saying, "I do."

The yacht, named the Fatima, is owned by Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, whose villa Kourtney and Travis got married at on Sunday, People reports.

In the pics, Travis, who was dressed in a black two-piece outfit, the top of which he kept unbuttoned, and Kourtney, who was wearing a flowing, black swimsuit cover-up over a black bikini, hold hands as they jump off the yacht and into the sea.

The couple, who were all smiles as they dove in, hosted a red-carpeted ceremony at the Dolce & Gabbana-owned, Villa Olivetta on Sunday. The full Kardashian-Jenner entourage came decked out in luxurious Dolce & Gabbana attire (complete with the Dolce and Gabbana couple in attendance!).

Kourtney wore a short, white silk lace and corseted satin dress inspired by iconic figures of Italian lingerie. Dolce & Gabbana told ET that the corset "enhances the silhouette thanks to a design rich in exquisite cuts and realized following expert tailoring techniques that emphasize femininity."

For the ceremony, she paired the dress with a cathedral-length lace veil, embroidered with floral lace appliqués inspired by the flowers of the Portofino gardens. The design also pulled from Travis’ Virgin Mary tattoo on his head. She completed the look with tulle gloves and lace pumps.

The bride switched to a short veil for the party, which is what she’s seen wearing during her first dance. She later changed into black for the garter toss.

Kourtney and Travis first exchanged vows in April, when they held a late-night ceremony in Las Vegas following the 2022 GRAMMY Awards. The couple then legally tied the knot with only a few witnesses in a California courthouse earlier this month before heading to Italy for this celebration.

