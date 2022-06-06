See Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet in New 1st Birthday Portrait
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are sharing a new photo of their little girl! On Monday, the couple shared a picture of their daughter, Lilibet, which was taken during her first birthday party at Frogmore Cottage.
Taken by Misan Harriman, a close family friend of the couple, the candid shot shows the tot smiling as she sits in the grass. Lilibet wore a light blue dress and a white bow in her hair for the special day.
A spokesperson for the couple tells ET that Lilibet's parents invited close friends and family to celebrate her first birthday with a casual, intimate backyard picnic at Frogmore Cottage.
A source close to the family previously told ET that several relatives were on hand for the occasion, including Princess Anne's children, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, along with their spouses and children.
The birthday girl's cake was created by Claire Ptak, from East London’s Violet Bakery, the same baker who was responsible for crafting Meghan and Harry's wedding cake in 2018.
The party was an opportunity for the young children who are close in age to spend some time together, the source noted, adding that it was low-key and relaxed with birthday cake for all the kids to enjoy.
Meghan and Harry are incredibly touched by the birthday wishes for their daughter, and amazed that more than $100,000 was raised for World Central Kitchen in her honor, according to their spokesperson.
The organization, the couple's spokesperson explains, is close to Meghan and Harry's hearts as it's first on the frontlines, providing meals in response to humanitarian, climate and community crisis. They build resilient food systems with locally led solutions. Most recently, they provided support in Uvalde, Texas, and Ukraine.
Lilibet's birthday came amid Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, when the monarch met her great-granddaughter for the first time.
