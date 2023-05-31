It was a day to remember for Ming-Na Wen, who reunited with her Joy Luck Club castmates on Tuesday at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

The 59-year-old Star Wars and Marvel actress was honored with a star in Los Angeles for her contribution to television, where she was the first Asian American actor to have a recurring role in a daytime soap, As the World Turns. Wen would appear in seven seasons of ER over the course of a decade as Dr. Jing-Mei "Deb" Chen.

Wen's breakthrough role in film was 1993's The Joy Luck Club, which was the first major studio movie with a primarily female Asian American cast, and she voiced the eponymous character in the Disney animated film Mulan.

Wen also became just the seventh Asian entertainer to receive the prestigious honor, following in the footsteps of Anna May Wong, Mako, Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan, Lucy Liu and James Hong, the latter of whom was on hand to witness his Mulan co-star's achievement.

Wen and her Joy Luck Club co-stars, Tamlyn Tomita, Rosalind Chao and Lauren Tom, were all smiles as they posed for photos by her newly unveiled star.

Tomita, Chao and Tom, who played the daughters in The Joy Luck Club alongside Wen, also took the stage to celebrate their friend.

Wen also had a mini Mulan reunion with Hong, who voiced her character's dad, Chi-Fu, in the 1998 animated classic. The duo is seen here with her Joy Luck Club castmates by her side.

During Wen's speech, she exclaimed that the Walk of Fame needed to feature more Asian talent, including Tomita, Chao and Tom.

“We need to just pave this Hollywood Boulevard with more Asian talents,” she said, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Wen later thanked her mother, Lin Chan Wen, who sat front row, for giving her the name she has.

"And I hope my star will help all the Americans out there, or anyone else, that they don't have to be a 'Tom,' 'John' or 'Mary’ to feel American -- they do belong," she said.

