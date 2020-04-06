Selena Gomez is donating to coronavirus relief and encouraging fans to do the same.

The "Lose You to Love Me" singer revealed on Instagram on Monday that she's personally donating to the PLUS1 COVID-19 Relief Fund. In addition to her donation, $1 of every order from her official store will also be donated to the cause. The deluxe version of Gomez's album, Rare, featuring "Boyfriend," "She" and "Souvenir," is out April 9.

The PLUS1 COVID-19 Relief Fund works with non-profit organizations assisting musicians and music industry workers affected by the pandemic, as well as those whose physical health, mental health, safety and wellbeing are most at risk to the impacts of the outbreak.

"Many of you know how excited I've been to release a song called 'Boyfriend.' It's a lighthearted song about falling down and getting back up time and time again in love, but also knowing that you don't need anyone other than yourself to be happy," Gomez explained on Instagram.

"We wrote it long before our current crisis, but in the context of today, I want to be clear that a boyfriend is nowhere near the top of my list of priorities," she continued. "Just like the rest of the world, I'm praying for safety, unity and recovery during this pandemic."

Gomez captioned her post, "The deluxe version of Rare, featuring ‘Boyfriend,’ ‘She’ and ‘Souvenir,’ is out April 9th. You can presave it now and learn more about how to donate to the PLUS1 COVID-19 Fund in my bio. 🌹."

This isn't the first time Gomez has donated to coronavirus relief. She announced last week that a portion of proceeds from every purchase of her new "Dance Again" merchandise in her store would be donated to the COVID-19 Relief Fund.

The former Disney star has also been using her platform to encourage fans to take care of their mental health during the pandemic. During an appearance on Miley Cyrus' Instagram Live show, Bright Minded, last Friday, Gomez opened up about how she's "using the tools that I've used in therapy" to help cope with social distancing. She also revealed that she has bipolar disorder.

See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Selena Gomez Reveals She's Bipolar in Emotional Chat With Miley Cyrus

Selena Gomez Puts Ex-Boyfriend The Weeknd on Her Quarantine Playlist

Selena Gomez Releases 'Dance Again' Music Video With Merchandise Benefiting Coronavirus Relief

Selena Gomez Says She’s Bipolar in Emotional Chat with Miley Cyrus This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery