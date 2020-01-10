Selena Gomez is getting real about her much talked-about love life.

The 27-year-old singer recently sat down with with Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music's Beats 1 to talk about her new album, Rare, and the conversation turned to how she's able to have relationships given how famous she is. Zane notes that Gomez's fame has to have distorted her concept of what a normal relationship is, adding that she's living in an "unusual, strange environment."

"Well, if I can be honest, it is so cliche," Gomez responds bluntly. "It's just, everyone dates everyone, so it always seems to be within a little bubble and it's because it's safe right? But you know, you're wanting someone to understand what you're going through, you're almost wanting a counterpart of creativity as well, and it's interesting and fun, but the problem with that is you end up -- whether you admit it or not -- you're having a relatonship for people, and not even for yourself."

"There's almost this point where it's like, 'Oh, we're making it known that we're together,' whatever it is, it's like, you just need to decide within our world if it's for you or is it for show?"

Gomez most famously dated Justin Bieber on and off for years before he eventually married his wife, Hailey, in September 2018. Gomez's intensely personal new album has fans speculating that some of the pointed lyrics are about her relationship with the 25-year-old pop star. For example, in her song "Cut You Off," she sings about finally deciding to move on from a toxic lover.

"And I might as well just tell you while I'm drunk, yeah / The truth is that I think I've had enough / Professionally messin' with my trust / How could I confuse that s**t for love?" she sings. "So I gotta get you out my head now / I just cut you off."

On Thursday, Gomez threw an iHeartRadio listening party for her new album and discussed her new songs with fans. She also explained why it took so long for her to drop another album following 2015's Revival.

"I have gone through some stuff, and I had moments of being super inspired," she said. "Throughout the years I would have this patch of time when I would just feel like I needed to say all the nasty, sad things I needed to get out and then I wouldn't do anymore than that. ... I'm really glad I didn't rush this process. I don't know why, but for some reason it never felt like it was complete or that I felt like it needed to be out. Every time I'd think about I'd get nervous."

"And then sure enough, in 2019 I had written 'Lose You To Love Me' at the beginning of the year, which I wouldn't have had a few years ago," she continued. "And then towards the summer writing 'Look At Her Now.' And in between that I gained so much confidence and understanding of who I am; what I love, what I don't love. I think that it was important for me to wait this long."

