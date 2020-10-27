Selena Gomez is doing all she can to get young people activated and excited to vote. Earlier this week, the “Rare” singer joined Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle for an hourlong #VotingPowerHour, as part of the All In Campus Democracy Challenge, during which Gomez and the thousands of people watching used Outvote to text friends and family members about voting.

For those who recently caught the singer chatting with Timothée Chalamet while he waited in line to vote, it’s clear Gomez is committed to using her platform to encourage her fans to vote.

"My main focus has been this right now," she told Chazelle, admitting she was a tad nervous about texting folks but knowing the importance of those real-life connections when it comes to canvassing potential voters. "You can tell on my social media and everything, obviously, I'm super invested in this right now. It's been good. I feel hopeful."

As part of the Get Out the Vote effort, Gomez got to meet a couple of “Super Texters,” who were all too thrilled to be spotlit during the event and given the chance to talk to the young superstar. It was during one of those chats that Gomez shared that her giddiness at getting her ballot a few weeks back was because this was her first time voting.

"Honestly, I'm not ashamed to say this, but... I'm kind of... This was my first time,” she shared. “This is so true and I'm now admitting it to people: my vote counts.”

It’s arguably what’s made her feel all the more driven to get people who may have felt like her to feel emboldened to cast a vote in the upcoming election. As she shared with other Super Texters, she hopes she’s reaching younger voters -- particularly Millennials and Gen Z -- who may not otherwise feel like their vote matters.

“When I got my ballot I got really excited, like feeling part of it,” she told Chazelle. “We want people to use their voice.”

By the end of the broadcast, more than 11,000 texts were sent.

Watch the entire livestream below and check out All In to Vote for more information on voter registration, deadlines and everything else you may need to know ahead of next week’s election.

