Amid the nationwide protests against police brutality, many celebrities are asking "what's next?" and "what can we do?" Thankfully a number of high-profile stars are lending their Instagrams and platforms to amplify black voices, leaders and organization at the forefront of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Selena Gomez previously announced that she would be highlighting influential leaders and giving them a chance to speak directly to all of her 179 million-plus fans. Shawn Mendes, Lady Gaga and Lizzo have also taken it upon themselves to hand over their social media pages. See what they have shared.

Selena Gomez

The "Rare" singer kicked things off on Friday by introducing Alicia Garza, co-creator of Black Lives Matter and one of the founders of Black Futures Lab, an organization that works to make black communities powerful in politics.

Garza posted a video on Gomez's Instagram account explaining why people are protesting, as well as sharing insight on how to provide help and get involved.

"In order for us to change it, we got to join a movement, We all have to stand together and say, 'We won't take it anymore and here's what we want you to do instead,'" Garza stated. "We all deserve better. And when we're organized and when we have a plan, we can actually change the things that we don't like in the country, so that we can make it right."

Shawn Mendes

The Canadian crooner -- who was also spotted protesting in Miami -- shared his spotlight with activist and strategist Zyahna Bryant, who took over his Instagram Story. The Charlottesville, Virginia, native's work centers on taking down Confederate monuments and educational equity issues.

"Now is the time to move to action, now is the time to educate ourselves and do the reading, find the local people in your community who are doing anti-racist work," she suggested. "Beyond just talking and posting on social media, I think we all have a responsibility to do our part to actually promote change."

Lizzo

The singer is speaking with the Black Visions Collective in Minneapolis on Friday to learn more about what’s happening at the heart of the protest and how her followers can help.

"I believe in using my platform to give others the chance to speak," Lizzo told her followers ahead of the Instagram Live.

Lady Gaga

The "Rain on Me" singer is also lending her profile to organizations she’s donated to such as Loveland Foundation, Black Lives Matter, Campaign Zero, Marsha P. Johnson Institute, Color of Change, Black Future Labs, Fair Fight, and National Lawyers Guild.

"I’m giving over my Instagram account to each of the organizations I’ve recently donated to, in an effort to amplify their important voices," she wrote.

Following the death of George Floyd -- a 46-year-old Minnesota black man who died after a police officer held him down by the neck with his knee for more than eight minutes -- protests have taken place all over the nation.

Celebrities have been banding together to donate, march and raise awareness for Black Lives Matter. Watch the video below to see how they've been using their platforms.

