Selena Gomez is speaking out about her weight after some criticized her recent appearance at the Golden Globes. Gomez went live on TikTok Thursday, where she shared that her body changes depending on whether she's taking medication for lupus, an autoimmune disorder she was diagnosed with in 2014.

"I tend to hold a lot of water weight and that happens very normally, and then, when I'm off of it, I tend to kind of lose weight," Gomez said of the ups and downs she experiences while on her medication.

The Only Murders in the Building actress turned the response to body shaming into a message about self-love, telling her followers, "I just want people to know that you're beautiful and you're wonderful," Selena continued. "And yeah, we have days where maybe we feel like s**t, but I would much rather be healthy and take care of myself and my medications are important, and I believe they are what helps me."

"So, yeah, not a model, never will be," she added. "And I think they're awesome, mind you, I just, I'm definitely not that."

Gomez went on to thank her fans for their support while also telling those who don't support her to kindly "go away."