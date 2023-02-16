Selena Gomez Speaks Out About Body Changes and Self-Love Amid Health Challenges
Selena Gomez is speaking out about her weight after some criticized her recent appearance at the Golden Globes. Gomez went live on TikTok Thursday, where she shared that her body changes depending on whether she's taking medication for lupus, an autoimmune disorder she was diagnosed with in 2014.
"I tend to hold a lot of water weight and that happens very normally, and then, when I'm off of it, I tend to kind of lose weight," Gomez said of the ups and downs she experiences while on her medication.
The Only Murders in the Building actress turned the response to body shaming into a message about self-love, telling her followers, "I just want people to know that you're beautiful and you're wonderful," Selena continued. "And yeah, we have days where maybe we feel like s**t, but I would much rather be healthy and take care of myself and my medications are important, and I believe they are what helps me."
"So, yeah, not a model, never will be," she added. "And I think they're awesome, mind you, I just, I'm definitely not that."
Gomez went on to thank her fans for their support while also telling those who don't support her to kindly "go away."
"I just wanted to tell you I love you guys," Gomez added, concluding her Live. "And thanks for supporting me and understanding, and if not, go away, 'cause honestly, I don't believe in shaming people for body or anything."
Gomez has historically been candid with her fans about her body image and beyond -- her 2022 documentary, My Mind & Me, lifted the curtain on her struggles with her lupus diagnosis along with bipolar disorder, depression and anxiety.
Shortly before the documentary was released in November, Gomez told ET that the experience had helped her reflect positively on her body-image journey.
"In a weird way, I feel like it is a time capsule of things," she said of the film. "A period of my life where I look back, and I actually feel bad for that version of myself. I think that it was good for me to see how I was responding to my body, the way that I was acting and the way it was so irrational in moments, and I think it was really healing for me to see that and get it out."
She's also been one to address online hate and her struggles with social media head-on. The 30-year-old singer-actress famously logged off the internet for some time, before returning to the online world. She most recently addressed her relationship with social media in a recent interview with Vanity Fair, where she shared both the ups and downs of having a presence online.
"I find it to be a little less hostile," Selena told the outlet. "There are wonderful things about social media—connecting with fans, seeing how happy and excited they are and their stories. But usually that's filtered through [for me now]. Everything I do I send to my assistant who posts them. As far as comments, my team will put together a few things that are encouraging."
