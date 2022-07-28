Selena Gomez is expressing her gratitude for her fans. In a teary-eyed TikTok video on Thursday, the singer sincerely thanked her fans for their well wishes on her recent 30th birthday.

"I wanted to say thank you so much to every person that wished me a happy birthday," she began. "I got to see some of your messages. I don't read a lot of comments, but the few that I read were really, really sweet and I just want you to know that I don't take that for granted."

Gomez went on to "thank everyone who did contribute -- even just a penny -- to the Rare Impact Fund," her company, Rare Beauty's, mental health initiative.

"I could not be more grateful," Gomez said of her fans' donations.

The Only Murders in the Building actress ended her video by reflecting on her recent milestone birthday.

"I'm 30! And I'm so far enjoying it," Gomez said, before tearing up and stating, "I just wanted to thank you all from the bottom of my heart, for being in my life, for growing up with me, for putting up with me. Thank you guys so much."

Earlier this month, Gomez celebrated her birthday alongside her pal, Taylor Swift. Afterward, Gomez looked back on her 20s, and ahead to the rest of her 30s in an Instagram post.

"My twenties were a journey through good, hard and beautiful moments that I will never forget. Each of them has shaped me into the person that I am today," she wrote. "I am someone who is still learning, but is more certain about what matters and what she wants. Someone who is grateful for every single gift and every single lesson along the way. I am walking forward encouraged by so many strong, empowering people around me.

"I want to try my best to take the beautiful and the painful one day at a time and let it all make me into the very best me that I can be for myself/others/you," Gomez added. "After a few days of celebrating, my heart feels full, grateful and I can say that I’m starting to really like 30. Thank you SO much for being a part of my life, here’s to another decade! Love you all inside and out so much it hurts!"

