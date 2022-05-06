Selena Gomez to Make Her Hosting Debut on 'Saturday Night Live'
Selena Gomez will soon be live from New York! The Only Murders in the Building star will be hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time on May 14.
Also making his debut on SNL is Post Malone, who will be the musical guest alongside Gomez.
While Gomez hasn't hosted the weekend show, she did perform on SNL in 2016, singing "Hands to Myself" and a "Good for You / Same Old Love" medley.
Last year, she also came out to support pal Taylor Swift when she was the musical guest on the show.
SNL will conclude its 47th season on May 21 with guests to be announced. As for this weekend, SNL will have Benedict Cumberbatch hosting for a second time and Arcade Fire performing for a fifth time.
