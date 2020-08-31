Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty Makeup Line: Preview the Products Now!

Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty is available to preview!

Ahead of the new makeup line's launch on Sept. 3, all products are up on the Sephora and Rare Beauty websites. Rare Beauty is launching with makeup items across 14 categories, including base, lip, cheek, eye and brow products. As the founder and creator of Rare Beauty, Gomez has been deeply involved in product development from testing to designing each item for her brand over the last two years.

"I’m so excited to release beauty products that not only feel great, but also celebrate what makes each of us rare,” said Gomez in a press release. "These products aren’t about being someone else, it’s about being who you are, whether that’s rocking a full face of bold makeup or barely any makeup at all. Makeup is something to enjoy, it’s not something you need. I want every person to feel beautiful exactly as they are."

The formulas are airy and breathable, meant for everyday wear that feels effortless on and lets everyone's natural beauty shine through. Standouts include the Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation, offered in 48 shades, the Lip Souffle Matte Cream Lipstick, a weightless air-whipped lip cream, and Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner, a calligraphy-inspired liquid eyeliner comprised of more than 1000 vegan bristles.

Rare Beauty

The brand has the same name as Gomez's 2020 album, Rare. For Gomez, as she explained in a video shared on Rare Beauty's Instagram Story, the word is about self-love and embracing imperfections.

"Rare is such a special word for me because it's all about eliminating the need for perfection. Rare is about being comfortable with who you are and embracing who you are, loving who you are, accepting who you are. There is so much beauty in imperfection and my hope is that all of you can see that. I just want us to stop comparing ourselves to people and start embracing who we are."

As a champion for mental health, Gomez launched the Rare Impact Fund in an effort to raise $100 million over the next 10 years to provide access to mental health services for underserved communities. One percent of all sales from Rare Beauty, along with funds raised from partners, will benefit the Rare Impact Fund.

The brand has also created the Rare Beauty Mental Health Council. According to the Rare Beauty website, it is "composed of expert advisors from leading universities, organizations, and companies focused on mental health. The Council will guide the company’s strategy to ensure maximum impact."

You can also shop Rare Beauty in person at open Sephora store locations in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, including Sephora stores in JCPenney.

Preview every Rare Beauty product ahead.

Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation Rare Beauty Rare Beauty Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation Rare Beauty A weightless foundation with buildable coverage and a natural finish. Available in 48 shades. Coming Soon for $29 at Sephora

Liquid Touch Brightening Concealer Rare Beauty Rare Beauty Liquid Touch Brightening Concealer Rare Beauty A lightweight, hydrating concealer with a brightening effect. Coming Soon for $19 at Sephora

Lip Souffle Matte Cream Lipstick Rare Beauty Rare Beauty Lip Souffle Matte Cream Lipstick Rare Beauty An air-whipped lip cream with a soft velvety matte finish. Coming Soon for $20 at Sephora

Blot & Glow Touch-Up Kit Rare Beauty Sephora Blot & Glow Touch-Up Kit Rare Beauty A refillable touch-up compact that holds blotting papers and a radiant powder-filled puff. Coming Soon for $26 at Sephora

With Gratitude Dewy Lip Balm Rare Beauty Sephora With Gratitude Dewy Lip Balm Rare Beauty A dewy, nourishing lip balm with a hint of color. Coming Soon for $16 at Sephora

Soft Pinch Liquid Blush Rare Beauty Sephora Soft Pinch Liquid Blush Rare Beauty Choose radiant finish or matte finish of this long-lasting liquid blush. Coming Soon for $20 at Sephora

Positive Light Liquid Luminizer Highlight Rare Beauty Sephora Positive Light Liquid Luminizer Highlight Rare Beauty A luminous liquid highlighter for a silky, soft, glowing-from-within look. Coming Soon for $22 at Sephora

Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner Rare Beauty Sephora Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner Rare Beauty A black matte liquid eyeliner with over 1000 individual vegan bristles that's long-lasting and waterproof. Coming Soon for $19 at Sephora

Always An Optimist Illuminating Primer Rare Beauty Sephora Always An Optimist Illuminating Primer Rare Beauty A silicone-free gel primer with ultra-fine pearls for a luminous look. Coming Soon for $26 at Sephora

Brow Harmony Pencil & Gel Rare Beauty Sephora Brow Harmony Pencil & Gel Rare Beauty This dual-ended brow pencil, featuring a triangular-shaped tip and tinted brow gel. Coming Soon for $22 at Sephora

Liquid Touch Foundation Brush Rare Beauty Sephora Liquid Touch Foundation Brush Rare Beauty This foundation brush is cruelty-free and made with soft bristles great for blending. Coming Soon for $28 at Sephora

Liquid Touch Concealer Brush Rare Beauty Sephora Liquid Touch Concealer Brush Rare Beauty An angled, cruelty-free concealer brush for precise application. Coming Soon for $16 at Sephora

Liquid Touch Multi-Tasking Makeup Sponge Rare Beauty Sephora Liquid Touch Multi-Tasking Makeup Sponge Rare Beauty A plush diamond-shaped beauty sponge. Coming Soon for $14 at Sephora

