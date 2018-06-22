Selma Blair Celebrates 2 Years of Sobriety

Selma Blair is celebrating a big milestone!

The actress took to Instagram early Friday morning to announce that she's two years sober. The happy news comes just a day before her 46th birthday.

"2 years sober. 2 years feeling everything and nothing. 2 years of extreme gratitude and humility and grace," she wrote alongside a snap of her wearing a party hat and posing next to a cake. "I thank the lord and my friends. Thank you for the most special birthday week @fran.anania #amypines #arthursaintbleick."

Blair continued: "I prayed for a miracle at my lowest points. I am a living miracle. Thank you. Thank you. #birthdaygirl #almost46 #summersolstice #grace."

Last June, Blair made headlines when she was coming back from a Father's Day trip in Mexico with her ex-boyfriend, Jason Bleick, and their then 4-year-old son, Arthur, when she allegedly had an outburst while the plane was in the air.

In a statement following the incident, the Legally Blonde star blamed a mix of alcohol and medication.

"I made a big mistake yesterday," Blair told Vanity Fair. "After a lovely trip with my son and his dad, I mixed alcohol with medication, and that caused me to black out and led me to say and do things that I deeply regret. My son was with his dad asleep with his headphones on, so there is that saving grace. I take this very seriously, and I apologize to all of the passengers and crew that I disturbed and am thankful to all of the people who helped me in the aftermath. I am a flawed human being who makes mistakes and am filled with shame over this incident. I am truly very sorry."

Here's more on that story:

RELATED CONTENT:

Selma Blair Shares Epic Throwback Pic, Talks Auditioning for Both ‘Buffy’ and ‘Dawson’s Creek’

Selma Blair Clarifies Comments That Cameron Diaz Is Retiring

Selma Blair Praises Reese Witherspoon on Time's Up Initiative, Talks 'Heathers' Role (EXCLUSIVE)

Related Gallery