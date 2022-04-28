Serena Williams Honored by Nike With Building Named After Her
Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia Makes Red Carpet Debut at ‘Kin…
Will Smith Oscars Slap: Academy Says He Refused to Leave Ceremon…
Chris Rock Receiving ‘Extra Security’ at First Comedy Show Follo…
‘The Bubble’: Leslie Mann Jokes Husband Judd Apatow Is ‘Bossy’ o…
Watch Brenda Song and Cole Sprouse's Surprise 'Suite Life of Zac…
‘Serving the Hamptons’ Stars Reveal Restaurant's Biggest A-List …
GRAMMYs 2022: What to Expect From Music's Biggest Night
Why Fans Think Harry Styles' 'As It Was' Lyrics Are Written Abou…
Mark Wahlberg Opens Up About 'Father Stu' and Reveals When He’ll…
'90 Day Fiancé': Kim Storms Off Tell-All Set and Cries Over Usma…
Khloé Kardashian Has One Regret About Her Nose Job
Diane Kruger Clarifies ‘Troy’ Comments and Shares Hope for Kiern…
Will Smith Oscars Slap: What Happens Next
Clive Davis Celebrates 90th Birthday With Star-Studded Event (Ex…
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Relationships With Each Other…
Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Plans for Their New Home…
Bridget Moynahan on Possible ‘And Just Like That’ Return and Dir…
Luann de Lesseps Responds to Rumor She's Quitting 'RHONY' Amid R…
GRAMMYs 2022: Carrie Underwood Opens Up About ‘Emotional’ Win an…
Serena Williams is known for her extraordinary grand slam legacy — she has 23 titles, to be exact. Now her legacy has been cemented in a 1-million-square-foot building at Nike's headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon.
In an Instagram post Wednesday, Williams said it was a childhood dream of hers to have a building at Nike.
"When I was just a kid, I visited the Nike campus and I saw that athletes get buildings," she wrote to her 14.6 million followers. "After that visit, I knew I wanted two things: to be a Nike athlete and to have a building."
She also shared that having her own building is "beyond an honor," saying she had chill bumps from seeing the result of her "blood sweat and many tears, many trophies."
"Can you believe it? I have a BUILDING Y'ALL!!! This is CRAZY!!!" she concluded.
The Serena Williams Building, the largest on Nike's campus, includes a 140-seat theater named after her daughter Olympia.
According to Nike, the company's design, insights and product-merchandising teams will work together in the new space. The building's tripartite structure is inspired by Williams' greatness, and it references the goddess Nike's wings.
"The whole building takes your breath away," Williams shared in the Nike press release. "Every element, everywhere you go, is an opportunity to be inspired. I hope this building encourages people to bring out the best of themselves and to dream bigger than they thought possible."
The LEED Platinum-certified Serena Williams Building demonstrates Nike's commitment to championing athletes.
"Architecture has long been a creative catalyst for Nike," said John Hoke, Nike's chief design officer, in the press release. "A manifestation of form and function following footprint, this building embodies Serena's legacy as a force for positive change."
Only a few female athletes have buildings named after them on the campus, including two-time Olympic gold medalist soccer player Mia Hamm and long-distance runner Olympian Joan Benoit Samuelson.
This story was originally published by CBS News on April 27, 2022.
RELATED CONTENT:
Serena Williams Faces Her 'Mini' Olympia on the Tennis Court: WATCH!
Serena Williams Says She and Venus Have More Stories to Tell
Serena Williams on How She Saved Her Own Life During Olympia's Birth
Related Gallery