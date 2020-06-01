News

Serena Williams, Paris Hilton and More Share Passionate Statements Following George Floyd Death

By Antoinette Bueno‍
This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.

If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Celebrities are speaking out about the ongoing protests happening across the country following the tragic death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Minneapolis man who died after a police officer held him down by the neck with his knee for more than seven minutes.

Four officers were fired last month for their roles in the incident, and Derek Chauvin -- who was videotaped holding Floyd down by the neck with his knee -- was taken into custody by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington stated, per CBS News. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Serena Williams shared a heartbreaking video of a young girl in tears asking why she, and so many other black Americans, are treated differently because of the color of their skin.

"I can't and still can’t find the words to say or express how sad I feel.... but she found them for me," Williams captioned the post. "She found them for so many of us. A lot of us are numb... lost for words... I know I am. This is a difficult time."

"A lot of us growing up were taught to pray 'Let thy kingdom come,' this is what I continue to pray for in addition to so many that have been hurt/killed, or simply traumatized by how people of a different color are treated," she added. "The worst part is this is nothing new, 'it’s just filmed' I'm with a heavy heart. I’m lost for words."

Lorde, meanwhile, released a newsletter to her fans, focusing on why she was standing in solidarity with the black community.

Paris Hilton was one of many celebs who took to Instagram to discuss the importance in speaking up to empower change. "Changes need to be made & it starts from us," she explained. "There is no time better than now to use our platform for awareness & justice. Let us all be part of the change."

Ellen DeGeneres voiced her support for demonstrators, tweeting, "I support the protestors who are exercising their rights and standing up against the horrible injustices that Black people in America face everyday."

Rihanna, meanwhile, penned a lengthy post about the killing of Floyd, and the agony of his death has caused the nation.

"For the last few days, the magnitude of devastation, anger, sadness I’ve felt has been overwhelming to say the least! Watching my people get murdered and lynched day after day pushed me to a heavy place in my heart," the singer wrote. "If intentional MURDER is the fit consequence for “drugs” or “resisting arrest”....then what’s the fit consequence for MURDER???! #GeorgeFloyd #AhmaudArbery #BreonnaTaylor."

View this post on Instagram

For the last few days, the magnitude of devastation, anger, sadness I’ve felt has been overwhelming to say the least! Watching my people get murdered and lynched day after day pushed me to a heavy place in my heart! To the point of staying away from socials, just to avoid hearing the blood curdling agony in George Floyd’s voice again, begging over and over for his life!!! The look of enticement, the pure joy and climax on the face of this bigot, murderer, thug, pig, bum, Derek Chauvin, haunts me!! I can’t shake this! I can’t get over an ambulance pulling up to an arrest, a paramedic checking a pulse without removing the very thing that’s hindering it! Is this that fucking normal??? If intentional MURDER is the fit consequence for “drugs” or “resisting arrest”....then what’s the fit consequence for MURDER???! #GeorgeFloyd #AhmaudArbery #BreonnaTaylor

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Kris Jenner voiced her support for protesters and Black Lives Matter demonstrations, writing on Instagram, "The murder of George Floyd is heartbreaking and infuriating, and today I reflect not only on this senseless killing, but also on the indignity and injustice that black men, women and children are facing today, and have faced for many decades in this country."

"Our nation has failed to love, protect and fight for the rights of black Americans, and we must come together today, now, in this moment. We must have peace and we must have unity. We must have change," she continued. "I encourage you to reflect today on how you can use your voice and your privilege to help those who deserve the equality, respect and justice that they have been stripped of and denied for far too long. I will be doing the very same. Let’s come together and demand deep and significant change."

View this post on Instagram

Sunday for me has always been a day of reflection, when I think about the past week, its learnings, its challenges and its blessings. The murder of George Floyd is heartbreaking and infuriating, and today I reflect not only on this senseless killing, but also on the indignity and injustice that black men, women and children are facing today, and have faced for many decades in this country. Our nation has failed to love, protect and fight for the rights of black Americans, and we must come together today, now, in this moment. We must have peace and we must have unity. We must have change. I encourage you to reflect today on how you can use your voice and your privilege to help those who deserve the equality, respect and justice that they have been stripped of and denied for far too long. I will be doing the very same. Let’s come together and demand deep and significant change. #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #JusticeForGeorge #Love

A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on

Khloe Kardashian also spoke out on social media, vowing to use her "privilege" to fight for the black community.

Jennifer Lopez posted a message early Sunday asking her followers, "How can anyone say they love this country and not do something when they see lives cut short because of the color of their skin?," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram

“I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character...” MLK My beautiful friends... This is a matter of humanity!!! Of goodness and basic human kindness and decency!!! My heart is breaking. So many people are hurting right now. How can anyone say they love this country and not do something when they see lives cut short because of the color of their skin? We need to erase the fear and hatred that exists. Not erase people. We are all God’s children. We need to love and appreciate all the beautiful things that every individual person is. There are more of us who live a life of love and acceptance than those who live in rage and hate. Do not let the angry, and hateful win!! Say something. Do something. Let’s build bridges not burn them. We have lost our way these past few years but we can find our way back. We need to speak up and speak love. Every chance we get... we need to storm the polls in November and VOTE... we need change!!! Somethings got to change!! 🙏🏻🙏🏼🙏🏽🙏🏾🙏🏿 #JusticeForGerogeFloyd #GeorgeFloyd #BreonnaTaylor #AhmaudArbery #TooManyOthers

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Lady Gaga took to Instagram late Saturday to share a powerful message. 

"I have a lot of things to say about this, but the first thing I want to say is I'm afraid to say anything that will incite further anger, although that is precisely the emotion that's justified. I do not wish to contribute to more violence, I wish to contribute a solution. I am as outraged by the death of George Floyd as I have been by the deaths of exponentially too many black lives over hundreds of years that have been taken from us in this country as a result systemic racism and the corrupt systems that support it."

Billie Eilish posted a lengthy message expressing her frustration over the situation.

"I've been trying to take this week to figure out a way to address this delicately," Eilish began her post. "I have an enormous platform and I try really hard to be respectful and take time to think through what I say and how I say it...But holy f---ing shit I'm gonna just start talking."

View this post on Instagram

#justiceforgeorgefloyd #blacklivesmatter

A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish) on

Selena Gomez also expressed her heartbreak over the matter. "I have spent the last 24 hours just trying to process this all. Nothing anyone says can take back what has happened. But we can and must all make sure to take action," she wrote. "Too many black lives have been taken from us for far too long. They deserve better. They deserve to be heard. We all need to do better and not sit in silence as this injustice continues."

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama released statements on Friday concerning Floyd's death.

View this post on Instagram

Like so many of you, I’m pained by these recent tragedies. And I’m exhausted by a heartbreak that never seems to stop. Right now it’s George, Breonna, and Ahmaud. Before that it was Eric, Sandra, and Michael. It just goes on, and on, and on. Race and racism is a reality that so many of us grow up learning to just deal with. But if we ever hope to move past it, it can’t just be on people of color to deal with it. It’s up to all of us—Black, white, everyone—no matter how well-meaning we think we might be, to do the honest, uncomfortable work of rooting it out. It starts with self-examination and listening to those whose lives are different from our own. It ends with justice, compassion, and empathy that manifests in our lives and on our streets. I pray we all have the strength for that journey, just as I pray for the souls and the families of those who were taken from us. Artwork: @nikkolas_smith

A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on

"We all witnessed his murder in broad daylight. We're broken and we're disgusted. We cannot normalize this pain," Beyoncé also said in a passionate video. "I'm not only speaking to people of color. If you're white, black, brown, or anything in-between, I'm sure you feel hopeless about the racism going on in America right now."

Meanwhile, Jamie Foxx went to Minneapolis and spoke out in support of protesters.

"All I wanted to do is let you know that we're not afraid to stand...we're not afraid of the moment," he said. "At the end of the day, when we see you guys on the frontline, we want to let you know you got support."

On Twitter, Cardi B shared in a video that even though the current protests in Minneapolis "scared" her, she can't say she's against them.

"People are tired, so now they're tired of showing ...'Oh, mother f**kers are educated, mother f**kers could take the grown and adult way and can act peaceful.' People are tired of that, so now this is what people have to resort to," she wrote.

Chris Evans tweeted on Friday, "I keep saying to myself 'my god, what is happening?'. But in truth, I'm not shocked. At all. If you're shocked, you haven't been paying attention."

Ariana Grande tweeted, "Please keep signing these petitions, making donations, having conversations w family and friends about it, reading and sharing links and resources... gentle reminder that this doesn't end today or tomorrow or after you post about it once. #blacklivesmatter."

Some celebrities -- like Taylor Swift -- directly called out President Donald Trump for his tweet about the protests in Minneapolis on Thursday, which read in part, "These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won't let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!"

Mandy Moore tweeted, "I am at a loss for words at the President advocating for violence against American citizens. If you haven’t, please register to vote. Make sure your friends and family have too. Vote him out."

Ava DuVernay tweeted a video of CNN reporter Omar Jimenez getting arrested while covering the protests, writing, "My eyes welled with tears viewing this. It shows a turning point in the war that Trump is waging. That’s not hyperbole. Destabilizing the election. Press freedoms compromised. Steel yourself. Expect more of this. Then ask yourself: what will you do?"

Read more celebrity reactions below:

View this post on Instagram

#georgefloyd 💔

A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

View this post on Instagram

#blacklivesmatter #policebrutality I’m scanning through the comments on this post and am appalled by the handful of ignorant, right wing, tone deaf comments that snowball into negative arguments. It’s one thing to have an opinion, but there are a few of you that are no longer welcome on my feed. To be clear: I’m not supporting violence and destruction i am supporting the right to be enraged... to refuse to bow down. When it comes to matters of human rights, I refuse to support any opposition. Anyone that responds to BLACK LIVES MATTER w “All lives matter” is an asshole. You should know why that’s problematic by now. If you don’t, quit looking at my posts and educate yourself.

A post shared by ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) on

View this post on Instagram

Text "FLOYD" to 55156 #blacklivesmatter

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

View this post on Instagram

since watching the most devastating and completely heartbreaking video showing the murder of George Floyd earlier this week I haven’t been able to get his face and his words out of my mind. i’ll never personally experience the pain and fear that many black people around the country go through every day but i know nobody should have to live in fear and nobody deserves a death like George Floyd and too many others. speaking up is long overdue for the rest of us. we’re currently dealing with two horrific pandemics in our country, and we can’t sit back and ignore the fact that racism is one of them. i fear for my daughter and i hope for a better future for her. my heart breaks for George Floyd’s family and friends. Don’t let his name be forgotten. keep sharing, keep watching, keep speaking out, because it’s the only way we can come together to help bring this much needed change and awareness. Rest In Peace, George Floyd. 🕊🤍

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

A word. ❤️

A post shared by John Boyega (@johnboyega) on

View this post on Instagram

Last night at dinner, my 7-year-old asked why all the grown ups were so upset. We spoke to him about what happened to George Floyd. Being a white mother trying to explain racism and bigotry to her white son, who did not understand why anyone would treat another human being that way, was heartbreaking. But not nearly as heartbreaking as being a victim of one of these senseless, violent, unconscionable crimes. Not nearly as heartbreaking as being one of the families who have experienced loss and harassment and discrimination daily. Not nearly as heartbreaking as being a mother who lives in fear of what will happen to her children in this world. I grew up going to church. We were taught that we were all the same in the eyes of God. We all breathe the same air. We all bleed the same blood. But that is not what I grew up seeing. It was as hard for me to reconcile the difference between what I was taught in church and what I see in the world. I don’t want that for my kids. Or for yours. We have to be held accountable for what is happening in this country. What happened to George Floyd and Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery - and countless others - can not go without justice. Please talk to your children about racism, privilege, bigotry and hate. If you aren’t talking to them, someone else is. Regarding comments: I urge you to share this space for meaningful discussion, not hate. There is enough hate in the world. I hope this can be a space for discussion, understanding, growth and LOVE. We all need more of that.

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

View this post on Instagram

Past few days I’ve been stunned trying make sense of George Floyd’s death. The video. The plea for breath. The callous response. The racism. The killing. This is our ongoing disease. I’ve had cops in my family. Good men. And there’s a cop code, granting you the authority to use force if your life is in danger. But when a man is handcuffed, on the ground, no longer a threat, with your brothers in arms standing around watching and he struggles to say, “please I can’t breathe” when your knee is on his neck.. not his back, but his neck - cutting off his air. Cop code must become moral code. Ethics code. HUMANITY code. Knowing that if you don’t ease up, then that man is going to die. So when you decide to not ease up, your intention is to kill. And that’s what this was. George Floyd, said “officer I can’t breathe” as he struggled for air. He said these words a total of 15 times. Not once. Not twice. 15 times. These officers will be charged, I’m positive of that. Held accountable. But then where’s the greater accountability? The leadership to healing. More importantly, the leadership to EQUALITY. We ultimately win when we can normalize equality. I’m so sorry to the Floyd family. My heart breaks for you. Let the process begin now. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #NormalizeEquality

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

View this post on Instagram

Enough. @morganpansing

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

View this post on Instagram

Just to be clear....#JimCrow Laws that were implemented AFTER the 13th ammendment, after 200 years of slavery from 1865 to 1965 LEGALLY...are one HUGE example of why Black people feel our lives don't matter. It is built into the fabric of American culture. It's lack of importance is shown by how little of it is taught but how much of it is being played out in many ways. EVERY state had them....North and South. Read them....with a glass of wine. And know this.....if there is a future of love and connection and inclusion that we are working towards, the above has got to be reconciled. Every time you declare a Black woman ugly, every time you declare Black intelligence as substandard, every time you define our protest as violent and unfounded and EVERY TIME a Black person is murdered by the very people who should be protecting us, you are being influenced by the above. If we want a conclusion of love, connection and inclusion, the past HAS to be reconciled. I write the above with anger AND love.....and yes....those 2 emotions can coexist. (Link In Bio)

A post shared by VIOLA DAVIS (@violadavis) on

View this post on Instagram

We cannot be silent anymore... I’ve been going to rally’s since Rodney King... when Treyvon Martin Happened I got a chance to forge a relationship with his mother @sybrinafulton … Who is now running for commissioner in Dade county Miami… we both have witnessed an acceleration of young black man being killed senselessly by police officers and random civilians trying to act like police officers… Being in Minnesota for George Floyd Felt like the straw on the camels back… we have to change policy when it comes to police brutality… We will be heading up to San Francisco tomorrow to meet with the mayor @londonbreed to have a Push for real change!! We cannot let all of these black folk down.... #blacklivesmatter

A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) on

View this post on Instagram

🌏🖤🗣

A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on

View this post on Instagram

I never felt like it was my place to comment on the issue of racist police brutality, and that is part of the problem. What is happening in this country right now is horrific. The murder of black people, because they are black, by law enforcement, or anyone else is a tragedy every time. I have never had to fear because of the color or my skin, and I know that’s something I will never understand. That’s white privilege. Racism has never been okay, yet it is part of the history of this country, a sickening part. Racism is very much alive and fueled by a president who calls white supremacists “very fine people” and then threatens protesters with being shot in a time when so many are suffering. It’s embarrassing, nauseating, and infuriating. Being a white person, I know I will never understand how racism feels. I stand for equality and I can’t just be silent while the president encourages violence and does nothing to help heal people’s suffering but rather makes it worse. What is happening right now is bigger than a hashtag. Black lives matter. George Floyd matters. Spread LOVE not hate.

A post shared by Kesha (@iiswhoiis) on

RELATED CONTENT:

Taylor Swift Slams Donald Trump Amid Protesting in Minneapolis

Ice Cube Cancels 'Good Morning America' Appearance After George Floyd's Death

Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, Cardi B and More React to Fatal Arrest of George Floyd

 