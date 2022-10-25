Serena Williams Reveals She's 'Not Retired,' Says Chances of a Return Are 'Very High'
Serena Williams Gets Celeb Support From Zendaya and More at U.S…
Go Behind the Scenes of Zak Bagans' Murder House Investigation (…
Kaley Cuoco Knows Tom Pelphrey Is the ‘Right Person’ as They Exp…
'Sister Wives': Why Kody Prefers Robyn's House vs. Janelle's RV …
Actor Leslie Jordan Dead at 67
'Sister Wives': Meri Left 'Lost' and 'Empty' After Kody Suggests…
'Sister Wives': Kody Admits He Lied to Christine About Custody L…
'America's Got Talent' Finalist Zuri Craig Dead at 44
Megyn Kelly Grieves Sudden Death of Sister Suzanne at 58
Matthew Perry Recalls Going to Rehab After Filming Monica and Ch…
Megyn Kelly Teared Up While Watching 'Bombshell'
Tarek and Heather El Moussa Are Pregnant With Their First Baby T…
‘House of the Dragon’ Finale: Fans Freak Out Over Shocking Death
Jason Momoa Bares His Butt During Fishing Trip
'The Voice': Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Go to War Against Ea…
Matthew Perry Opens Up About Addiction, Near-Death Experience Ah…
Leslie Jordan Talks Recreating Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala Look (E…
'Ellen' Breakout Star Sophia Grace Announces She's 5 Months Preg…
Serena Williams' legendary career may not be over, after all. During a recent appearance at the TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco, Williams stated that she is "not retired."
"The chances [of me returning] are very high," Williams said. "You can come to my house and [see]. I have a court."
Williams played competitive tennis since participating in the 2022 US Open in September. The 41-year-old received a heartfelt send-off following her loss to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round of the Grand Slam tournament.
Williams was attending the TechCrunch Disrupt to promote her investment company, Serena Ventures, which has raised $111 million over the past year. Williams stated she "didn't even think about the whole retirement" when she made the announcement back in August.
"I started this company a while ago, so I just jumped right into that," Williams added. "I didn't even think about the whole retirement.
"I still haven't really thought about it. But I did go on the court the other day and [realized] for the first time in my life that I'm not playing for a competition and that felt very weird. It was like the first day of the rest of my life, and so far, I am enjoying it. But I'm still trying to find that balance."
RELATED: Serena Williams on How She Spent Her Weekend After Likely Final Match
In August, Williams announced in a Vogue essay that she was going to step away from competitive tennis following the US Open.
"I have never liked the word retirement," Williams wrote.
"It doesn't feel like a modern word to me. I've been thinking of this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people. Maybe the best word to describe what I'm up to is evolution."
During her legendary career, Williams won 23 Grand Slam titles, which is the most by any woman in the Open era.
This story was originally published by CBS Sports on Oct. 24, 2022.
RELATED CONTENT
Serena Williams on Why She Didn't Want Daughter at Her Tennis Matches
Serena Williams Talks Tom Brady's 'Amazing Trend' for Retirement
Serena Williams' Likely Final Match: Michelle Obama, More Celebs React
Serena Williams Loses U.S. Open Match, Likely Ends Illustrious Career