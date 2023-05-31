Sergio Calderón, best known for his work on Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End, Men In Black and The Ruins and more has died. He was 77.

A rep for Calderón confirmed the sad news Wednesday, telling ET, that the actor was surrounded by family at the time.

"We can confirm that Sergio passed away this morning," his rep shared. "He was in the hospital previously with a bout of pneumonia, not sure that was the cause. He was surrounded by family at the time."

Calderón played Pirate lord, Captain Eduardo Villanueva of the Adriatic Sea, in 2007's At World’s End, the third installment of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. He also lent his voice to the At World's End video game, where he again starred as the Pirate lord.

The late actor shared several shots from his time on set via social media, including photos of himself alongside the franchise's star, Johnny Depp, as well as rock star Keith Richards, who played the Pirate Lord of Madagascar and Depp’s father in the film.

If someone tries to take your gun, it better be someone like #KeithRichards a true #Legend! pic.twitter.com/Yx4YbB3qTk — Sergio Calderon (@mrsergecalderon) August 22, 2017

Also a fixture in Men In Black, Calderón played José in the 1997 film, the character whose head is displayed on the end of a sword to Tommy Lee Jones' K, another shot which he proudly displayed on social media.

Mickey holding up my head for hours during the shooting of #MeninBlack with @imWilISmith and #tommyleejohnespic.twitter.com/4nXvzSXtq5 — Sergio Calderon (@mrsergecalderon) July 31, 2017

Calderón's more recent credits include The Ruins and Little Fockers as well as the 2022 FX series, Better Things, and an episode of Peacock’s The Resort.

His career spanned six decades, with Calderón working with the likes of Sergio Leone in his 1971 film Duck, You Sucker! and John Houston in The Bridge in the Jungle and Under the Volcano, in addition to Pirates' Gore Verbinski and MIB's Barry Sonnenfeld.

Ray Stevenson Dead at 58: 'RRR' Actor Shares 'Ahsoka' Excitement in Final Interview (Exclusive)



