Seth Meyers Tests Positive for COVID-19, Cancels This Week's 'Late Night' Shows
Seth Meyers has tested positive for the coronavirus. The Late Night host shared the news on social media on Tuesday, writing, “The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!) the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!)."
Meyers continued, saying, "We are canceling the rest of the shows this week, so tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!!!”
On Monday, Meyers was joined in the studio by This Is Us stars Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown and Justin Hartley after returning from the extended holiday break. At the beginning of the pandemic, he had been filming his show from the attic of his in-laws' house.
The news comes one day after Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon revealed on Monday's episode that he had tested positive on the first day of the holiday break.
"On Saturday, I was going to come in and do a bit on Saturday Night Live, but I tested positive," the comedian shared.
"I was so scared," he said about the positive test. "I went in like I normally did -- because we've been doing this testing for a year now -- so I know everyone up there, all the nurses and doctors... the nurse comes back in and she goes, 'Come with me.' I've never gotten, 'Come with me.'"
Fallon added that he was both vaccinated and boosted. The host also revealed that his two daughters, Winnie, 8, and Franny, 7, tested positive for the virus as well. However, the girls only had mild to no symptoms, and Fallon was able to spend the Christmas holiday with his kids.
