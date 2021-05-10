Seth Rogen says he has no plan to work again with James Franco amid the sexual misconduct allegations made against him. In a new interview with The Sunday Times, Rogen addressed the allegations as well as his relationship with Franco.

"What I can say is that I despise abuse and harassment and I would never cover or conceal the actions of someone doing it, or knowingly put someone in a situation where they were around someone like that,” Rogen told the Times.

In 2018, Franco was accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct. However, a source close to Franco at the time said the accusations against Franco were "false."

Rogen at the time maintained that he would still work with Franco, but in his recent conversation with the Sunday Times, he revealed that both their working relationship and friendship has changed since the allegations came to light.

"I also look back to that interview in 2018 where I comment that I would keep working with James, and the truth is that I have not and I do not plan to right now," Rogen revealed.

"I don’t know if I can define that right now during this interview,” Rogen said of their friendship. “I can say it, um, you know, it has changed many things in our relationship and our dynamic."

In February, Franco reached a settlement with two of his accusers, Sarah Tither-Kaplan and Toni Gaal.

