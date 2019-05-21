It's been nearly 15 years since the release of The 40-Year-Old Virgin -- and times have certainly changed.

In a new interview with GQ, Seth Rogen opens up about his recent successes and reflects on the past, revealing that there's one joke in the 2005 movie that he regrets making.

As the actor shares, his "How I Know You're Gay" back-and-forth with Paul Rudd in the film has upset some fans. "I've had people come up to me and be like, 'That made me feel like sh*t when I was in the movie theater and everyone was laughing about that,'" he says. "I don't want anyone to have that experience watching our movies."

Rogen has thus changed his humor and ideas of what's really funny. He's looked to Kanye West as an example of how to push the boundaries in his own life.

"It is a fine line…I remember the truth is, at first, people were like, 'Why you making shoes, man? Just make music.' And his shoes are great. People love them…So there is something to be said for staying in your lane, but sometimes people do really great outside of their lane," he says of West.

"It's something that I look at with myself: How much do you expand? How much do you try new things? How much do you spread your wings, or how much do you stay in your lane? It's a constant modulation," he explains.

And while he's fine-tuning his path, Rogen has no regrets about his "stoner" persona, recalling how it has shaped his relationship with fans.

"What's nice is when I meet those guys...I don't feel like I've lied to those people," he shares. "That's probably one of the reasons that they like me, is that they don't feel I've lied to them. That's a dynamic I like. When it comes to me being a person out there in the world, I don't care if people think I'm f--king smart or some genius or how hardworking they think I am -- the fact that they don't think I'm lying to them to get them to go see my movies is something I appreciate."

See more on Rogen in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Seth Rogen Jokes He Waited '7 Years' to Star Alongside Charlize Theron (Exclusive)

Seth Rogen Says Kanye West Used to Follow Him Around at the Gym and Quote His Movies

10 Things Seth Rogen Revealed About 'Pineapple Express' on the Film's 10th Anniversary

Related Gallery