Lauren Miller Rogen is opening up about a health scare. On Wednesday, during a speech at the UCLA Department of Neurosurgery Visionary Ball, Seth Rogen's wife revealed she had a brain aneurysm removed last year.

According to People, Lauren shared that, due to her family history with dementia, she decided to get a full-body MRI five years ago in an effort to "take a deeper look at anything that could possibly be lurking inside me that would affect my longevity."

"They found, of course, this sort of aneurysm in my head. So of course, this was terrifying information, and made me think of my great-grandmother, whose fate I certainly didn't want to mimic," Lauren said. "Fortunately, it was relatively small, and I did what the doctors recommended that I do, which is have annual MRIs [to] track the size. It remained small, until it didn't."

Doctors found that the aneurysm had begun growing in the spring of 2022, and Lauren proceeded to tap UCLA neurosurgeon Dr. Geoffrey Colby to perform the surgical procedure.

"I'm truly endlessly grateful to Dr. Colby, his entire team, and the entire staff at UCLA who guided us through this scary experience that I'm truly grateful to have overcome," Lauren said. "I'm truly thankful that I won't be dying at this dinner table or any others anytime soon."

After Lauren's mother was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease at age 55, the director and producer founded Hilarity for Charity with her husband. The charity aims to care for families facing Alzheimer's, educate young people about living a brain-healthy life, and activate the next generation of Alzheimer's advocates.

