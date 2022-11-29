Following Severance's shocking finale in April, anticipation is building for season 2, which is now in production. And while attending the 32nd Annual Gotham Awards, where the Apple TV+ drama was nominated for Breakthrough Series – Long Form and Outstanding Performance in a New Series, cast members Britt Lower and Patricia Arquette spoke to ET's Rachel Smith about the upcoming episodes.

"There's a rollercoaster ahead," said Lower, who plays Lumon Industries employee Helly, adding that she's "absolutely" pleased with the way in which things are progressing for her character in season 2.

By the end of season 1, it was revealed why Helly had undergone the severance procedure and who exactly she was outside of work. It was just one of many cliffhangers involving the "innies" who started rebelling against being prevented from knowing anything about their personal lives.

"I mean, the whole team is just so excited to be back and diving back into this amazing world that Dan Erickson created," Lower continued, explaining that filming the show is "kind of an immersive theater experience."

"We actually get lost in the hallways. We actually interact with the goats. There's an element of bizarreness to filming the show that is very in line with the show itself," she said, referring to the series' very specific but also very unconventional tone and style.

As for the team, the returning ensemble also includes Adam Scott, John Turturro, Zach Cherry, Dichen Lachman, Jen Tullock, Tramell Tillman, Michael Chernus and Christopher Walken, while season 2 has added a number of new stars. Among those joining the expanded cast are Alia Shawkat, Gwendoline Christie and Merritt Wever as well as Bob Balaban, Robby Benson, Stefano Carannante, John Noble and Ólafur Darri Ólafsson.



While filming on season 2 started at the end of October, there has been no official update about when Severance will return with new episodes. "You'll get it when you get it," Arquette said, adding, "And you won't get upset."

Even though Lower "can't say anything" more specific about the new season, she did reflect on the success of season 1 and how it resonated with viewers.

"It's not lost on us that there's so much amazing content out there, and I think when we were making the show, we were kind of like, 'Are we doing something weird? Are people going to think this is weird?'" Lower said. "And turns out, it's weird and it's good and people like it. And we're so grateful."

