One of Samantha Jones' former flames is back in the Sex and the City universe. On the latest episode of HBO Max's And Just Like That, Ajay Mehta guest starred in a brand new role, after playing a completely different part on the original series.

The Every Outfit on Sex & the City Instagram account pointed out Mehta's two roles by sharing pics from the actor's first and most recent appearances.

Mehta first popped up in a season 2 episode of SATC titled "They Shoot Single People, Don't They?" In the episode, Mehta starred as a busboy who offered to go home with Kim Cattrall's Samantha Jones after she was stood up on date. While Samantha passed on the offer, the two did share a kiss.

While Cattrall did not return for the HBO Max reboot, Mehta has as a brand-new character! Mehta's role was totally different on And Just Like That. During the episode, Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) celebrates Diwali with her real estate agent, Seema's (Sarita Choudhury), family, including her dad, who is played by Mehta.

After the fan account pointed out Mehta's two roles, Cynthia Nixon, who directed and starred in the And Just Like That episode, reacted to the fun fact. "Good eye!" commented Nixon, who plays Miranda Hobbes.

Mehta isn't the first actor to take on more than one role in the SATC universe. Justin Theroux appeared as different characters in seasons 1 and 2 of the original series, first playing an acquaintance of Carrie's friend, Stanford Blatch (Willie Garson), and second appearing as a brief love interest for Carrie.

"I feel like they went through every actor in New York City at the time because it was such a huge show. I think that's why I got to play two characters, because they just had burned through everybody," Theroux told ET in March. "... The wheel of fortune came around to me again."

As for if he'd add a third character to his repertoire by appearing on the reboot, Theroux said that he'd "like to be another love interest of Sarah Jessica" if given the opportunity.

New episodes of And Just Like That stream Thursdays on HBO Max.

