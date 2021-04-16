Aidan is back! John Corbett will reprise his role as Aidan Shaw in the upcoming HBO Max reboot of Sex and the City, titled And Just Like That..., the 59-year-old actor revealed to Page Six.

"I'm going to do the show," he said, adding that reprising his role is "very exciting" for him. While Corbett didn't share any plot points of the highly-anticipated reboot, he did disclose that he thinks he'll be in "quite a few" episodes.

"I like all those people. They've been very nice to me," he said of the returning cast, which includes Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis. Kim Cattrall is not returning for the reboot.

In an exchange captured by Comments By Celebs, Parker responded to Corbett's interview.

"I'm not saying one way or another whether our beloved Mr. Corbett's interview deals in facts or fiction, but the response is amazing to read," she wrote.

Corbett starred in Sex and the City from 2000 to 2003, as Carrie Bradshaw's (Parker) furniture-designing boyfriend, second only to her eventual husband, Chris Noth's Mr. Big. He reprised his role in the franchise's 2010 movie, Sex and the City 2.

As for whether Carrie's other main man will make his SATC return, Noth hinted that he will after Page Six reported the opposite. After reading the report that Noth would not appear, one fan on Instagram asked him to "reconsider."

"Well. if Page Six says it... it must be true😉," he replied, adding to another commenter, "Everything changes- including announcements in the rags."

While no one except the three ladies has officially been confirmed to star, Jennifer Hudson, who played Carrie's assistant, and David Eigenberg, who played husband to Nixon's Miranda Hobbes, haven't ruled out an appearance.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Parker teased some of the questions she and the rest of the ladies plan to answer in And Just Like That...

"Cynthia, Kristin, and I are all excited about the time that has passed," she said. "You know, who are they in this world now? Have they adapted? What part have they played? Where have they fallen short as women, as friends, and how are they finding their way? Did they move with momentum? Are they like some people who are confused, threatened, nervous [by what’s happening in the world]? I’m so curious and excited to see how the writers imagine these women today."

"What is their relationship to social media? What has changed? What is their life like?" she added. "For Carrie, who doesn’t have family beyond her friendships, where is she professionally? How have all of these political changes affected her work? Is she still writing a column? Has she written any more books? Or does she have a podcast? What does fashion mean to her now? How have the friendships changed or not changed, and has her social circle grown?"

