'Sex Education' Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Netflix can't get enough Sex Education.

The streaming service has ordered an eight-episode second season of the buzzy, critically-acclaimed British coming-of-age dramedy, led by Gillian Anderson and Asa Butterfield, it was announced Friday in a Mean Girls-inspired video.

In addition to Anderson and Butterfield, returning cast members include Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Aimee-Lou Wood, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Tanya Reynolds and Patricia Allison. Creator Laurie Nunn will also return as executive producer with Jamie Campbell set to executive produce alongside Nunn.

Production on the second season is expected to begin this spring in the U.K.

“The reception to series one has been so exciting. Seeing how people across the world have connected to characters that began as ideas in my head is incredible," Nunn said in a statement. "I’m hugely grateful to every person that has taken the time to watch the series, and I can’t wait to continue this amazing journey.”

“Laurie Nunn has captured the awkward teenage experience with a lot of heart and humor in Sex Education,” said Cindy Holland, Vice President of Original Content at Netflix in a statement.

Sex Education follows Otis Milburn (Butterfield), an inexperienced, socially awkward high school student who lives with his mother (Anderson), a sex therapist. Surrounded by manuals, videos and tediously open conversations about sex, Otis is a reluctant expert on the subject. When his home life is revealed at school, Otis realizes that he can use his specialist knowledge to gain status. He teams up with Maeve (Mackey), a whip-smart bad-girl, and together they set up an underground sex therapy clinic to deal with their fellow students’ weird and wonderful problems.

The first season of Sex Education is streaming now on Netflix.

