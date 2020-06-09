Johnny Rotten is caring for his wife amid her battle with Alzheimer's disease. In an interview with The Mirror, the 64-year-old former Sex Pistols singer revealed that he is taking care of Nora Forster, his wife of more than 40 years, in their Los Angeles home.

"I am under lockdown anyway because I am her full-time carer. I don’t need to go out and socialize with buttholes," he says, referencing the recent quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic. "I am her full-time carer and I won’t let anyone mess up with her head. For me the real person is still there. That person I love is still there every minute of every day and that is my life."

"It’s unfortunate that she forgets things, well, don’t we all?" Rotten continues. "I suppose her condition is one of like a permanent hangover for her. It gets worse and worse, bits of the brain store less and less memory and then suddenly some bits completely vanish."

While Rotten, whose real name is John Lydon, has taken his wife to many doctors to address her illness, he thinks his love for Forster is what's helping her the most.

"It’s quite amazing as the alleged experts we have had to deal with at enormous expense have said that they have been very impressed that she never ever forgets me, we are constantly there with each other [in her mind] and that bit won’t go," he says. "Why pay for professionals to work on this when I think the message is a bit of love goes a long way?"

