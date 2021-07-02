Sha'Carri Richardson Banned From 100m at Tokyo Olympics: Seth Rogen, Jake Paul and More Celebs Speak Out
Celebrities are sharing their thoughts after it was announced that Sha’Carri Richardson wouldn't be able to compete in the Olympic 100-meter race.
The 21-year-old sprinter tested positive for marijuana at the U.S. Olympic Trials in June. On Friday, Richardson accepted a one-month ban, retroactive to June 28, for failing the test.
Richardson, who was a front-runner for the gold medal, told NBC on Friday, "I want to take responsibility for my actions. I know what I did. I know what I'm supposed to do and am allowed not to do, and I still made that decision. I'm not making an excuse. I'm not looking for any empathy in my case."
Seth Rogen expressed his disagreement with the ban. "The notion that weed is a problematic 'drug' is rooted in racism. It’s insane that Team USA would disqualify one of this country’s most talented athletes over thinking that’s rooted in hatred. It’s something they should be ashamed of," he tweeted, before jokingly adding, "Also if weed made you fast, I’d be FloJo."
Jake Paul, on his end, tweeted, "This Sha’Carri Richardson situation is sickening…," before sharing a lengthier post about the use of marijuana in the United States.
"My heart is broken for @itskerrii. I think she is an amazing athlete and her personality is superstar level. Marijuana being a banned substance in competition seems… outdated???? And unfair," Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon wrote. "As an athlete we know the rules, which she has acknowledged. With some athletes taking steroids for performance enhancement, in what world would marijuana enhance performance???"
Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness, Dwyane Wade and more showed their support. See their tweets below:
Richardson's suspension is up before the event takes place in Tokyo. However, it is still unclear if she will participate in the 4x100-meter relay. That decision is up to USA Track and Field.
