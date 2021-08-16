Sha'Carri Richardson to Race Against Olympic Medalists at Prefontaine Classic
Sha'Carri Richardson Speaks Out After Positive Drug Test Ahead o…
Morgan Wallen Speaks Out After Using Racial Slur, Kanye West Get…
'Why Women Kill' Sneak Peek: Rita Gets an Unpleasant Surprise Af…
Listen to Britney Spears Sing 'Lonely' Amid On-Going Conservator…
Shailene Woodley Says There’s ‘No Wedding Planning’ With Aaron R…
‘RHONY’s Bershan Shaw Admits She ‘Went Too Far’ With Sonja Morga…
Watch Josh Duhamel Turn Into Two-Face in 'Batman: The Long Hallo…
Britney Spears' New Lawyer Promises 'Aggressive' Moves, Kim and …
Paralympian Hunter Woodhall and Olympian Tara Davis Talk Babies,…
Britney Spears Says She Was ‘Told to Stay Quiet’ and Her New Att…
Prince Harry Gave Royal Family Heads Up About Tell-All Memoir
Emile Hirsch on His Shared Connection With Anton Yelchin Through…
Anna Faris Secretly Marries Michael Barrett
Ariel Winter Gushes Over Boyfriend Luke Benward, Can’t Wait For …
Angelina Jolie Wears Beekeeper Uniform to Celebrate Graduates of…
Idris Elba Says John Cena Was a ‘Weird Maniac’ While Filming ‘Th…
When We First Met Chris Evans: The Actor’s Biggest Milestones
Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt Joke That They're Going to Have a…
'90 Day Fiancé': Mike Has a Meltdown and Stops Filming
United States sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson was denied the chance to compete in the Tokyo Olympics and put herself up against the best in the world due to a failed drug test. Later this month, the Prefontaine Classic will offer a glimpse of what might have been for Richardson in Tokyo.
According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, Richardson is among the confirmed participants for the Prefontaine Classic at the University of Oregon. Richardson is expected to compete in the 100- and 200-meter races.
"Sha'Carri is focused on running a good race since she last competed at the US Olympic Trials," Renaldo Nehemiah, Richardson's agent, told the Journal. "She will be focused on executing her race to the best of her ability regardless of who is in the race."
Richardson's participation in the Classic comes following a month-long suspension by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency after she tested positive for marijuana after winning the 100-meters at the U.S. Olympic Trials in June. The infraction cost Richardson a place on the U.S. Track and Field team for the Olympics.
In the Prefontaine Classic, Richardson will go up against the Jamaican trio of 100-meter medalists from Tokyo: Olympic record holder and gold medalist Elaine Thompson-Herah headlines that group, which also includes Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson. Among the American Olympians in the race will be Teahna Daniels, who finished seventh in Tokyo.
Based on her times from earlier this year, Richardson may very well prove a match for Thompson-Herah and the rest of the Jamaican team. Richardson posted a time of 10.64 in the Olympic Trials semifinals, which was only .03 off Thompson-Herah's Olympic record of 10.61.
This article was originally published by CBS Sports on August 15, 2021 at 1 p.m. ET.
RELATED CONTENT:
Kanye West Reveals 'Donda' Release Date With Sha'Carri Richardson
Sha'Carri Richardson Makes 1st Public Appearance Since Olympics Ban
Sha'Carri Richardson Not Chosen for Olympic Relay Team