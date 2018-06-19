‘Shahs of Sunset’ Season 7 Trailer Is Here -- Watch!

Salamati! The Shahs are back on Bravo.

Shahs of Sunset returns for its seventh season with, seemingly, more drama than ever before -- and ET has the trailer. There’s love, loss and at least one new face. Reza Farahan, MJ Javid, Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi and Mike Shouhed are all back for more fun in the Hollywood Hills, alongside season six newbie Destiney Rose. Mostly missing from the action this year is Asa Soltan Rahmati, who will now appear in a recurring capacity.

Season seven appears to largely focus on MJ’s roller coaster year, which features the high-high of her wedding to longtime love Tommy Feight (“Remember me, the one who said never?” MJ asks in a confessional). “Guess what, mother f**kers? I’m getting married!”) to the low-low of her father’s death. Judging by the sneak peek at the season, fans will also get another MJ vs. GG fight. Actually, more than one.

Check out the explosive trailer here:

This season will also see Mike come to terms with the fact that his life is not in the place he’d like it to be. In on scene, he laments to his mom that he should be “married with children right now.” Speaking of kids, it appears Reza and his husband, Adam Neely, come to a potential crossroads in their relationship, as Adam pushes for children and Reza seems hesitant.

Then there’s GG, who might get romantically entangled with the newest cast member, Nema Vand, whom Mike introduces to the group. Nema describes himself as a “white-washed Persian,” and wastes no time getting to know the group’s resident troublemaker.

Shahs of Sunset premieres Thursday, Aug. 2, at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

