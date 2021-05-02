The Kentucky Derby is a perfect way to spend a romantic afternoon! Shailene Woodley and fiance Aaron Rodgers certainly enjoyed the annual sporting festivities with big smiles and even bigger hats!

The the cute couple joined Woodley's friend and frequent co-star Miles Teller at the event, along with Teller's wife, model Keleigh Sperry Teller, and a group of their close friends.

Sperry shared a pair of snapshots and a video from the high-society event in a slideshow post to Instagram on Saturday. The first pic showed the entire group, rocking the bright colors, fancy suits and ornate fascinator hats that are customary for the historic Kentucky Derby.

In the pic, Rodgers rocks a black suit with a black bowler hat as he stands behind Woodley, who glows in a pink suit-vest and matching pink pants, along with a massive, wide-brimmed lilac hat.

Teller, on the opposite end of the color spectrum, is beaming in a peach suit and dark shades, while Sperry looks radiant in a fuchsia gown with puffy sleeves and an understated fascinator complete with feathers and a pink veil.

The second pic showed Sperry and Woodley standing together with two friends on the green near the track, smiling in the warm spring sun.

Sperry -- who tied the knot with Teller at a ceremony in Maui in September 2019 -- captioned the post simply, "Down N Derby🐎."

Rodgers revealed he was engaged during the NFL Honors broadcast on CBS Feb. 8 -- and she opened up about their relationship soon after.

"For us, it's not new news, you know?" she said on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Feb. 22. "So it's kind of funny. Everybody right now is freaking out over it and we're like, 'Yeah, we've been engaged for a while.'"

The actress admitted she never pictured herself marrying an athlete, but the pair just clicked when they started dating during the pandemic.

"He's, first off, just a wonderful, incredible human being. But I never thought I'd be engaged with somebody who threw balls for a living," she gushed. "Like, I never thought as a little girl, I was like, 'Yeah, when I grow up, I'm gonna marry someone who throws balls! Yeah!' But he's really just so good at it."

See more on the pair in the video below.

Shailene Woodley Says Fiancé Aaron Rogers Always Makes Her Smile During Walt Disney World Vacation This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Cuddle Up in Cute Disney World Pics

Shailene Woodley on the Cute Reason She and Aaron Rodgers Argue

Shailene Woodley Gushes Over Fiancé Aaron Rodgers' 'Jeopardy!' Gig

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley Are Spotted Together for First Time

Aaron Rodgers Talks Shailene Woodley Engagement

Related Gallery