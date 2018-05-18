Shailene Woodley's Distress Call Goes Unanswered in Harrowing 'Adrift' Clip (Exclusive)

"Mayday! Mayday!" Tami (Shailene Woodley) cries out in this exclusive clip from Adrift. "Does anyone copy? Hello?! Our last recorded position was 129 degrees West and latitude 12 North. Does anyone copy? HELLO?!"

The romance-turned-survival story centers on a couple, Tami and Richard (Sam Claflin), tasked with chartering a sailboat 4,000 miles across the ocean and inadvertently sailing directly into a category four hurricane. From director Baltasar Kormákur (Everest), Adrift, out June 1, is based on real events and follows the fight for survival after the 40-foot waves and deadly winds have passed and left their boat wrecked, as in this clip with Tami calling for help and only receiving static in response.

Ascending above deck to attempt the distress call from a secondary radio, she cries, "Mayday! Mayday…," as she shakes the waterlogged receiver to no avail. "Is anybody there? Our boat is sinking..."

"ADRIFT is based on the inspiring true story of two free spirits whose chance encounter leads them first to love, and then to the adventure of a lifetime. As the two avid sailors set out on a journey across the ocean, Tami Oldham (Woodley) and Richard Sharp (Claflin) couldn't anticipate they would be sailing directly into one of the most catastrophic hurricanes in recorded history. In the aftermath of the storm, Tami awakens to find Richard badly injured and their boat in ruins. With no hope for rescue, Tami must find the strength and determination to save herself and the only man she has ever loved. ADRIFT is the unforgettable story about the resilience of the human spirit and the transcendent power of love."

