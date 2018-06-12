Shakira's Boys See Her 'El Dorado' Concert for the First Time -- Watch!

Shakira had two special guests at her recent concert.

The 41-year-old "Chantaje" songstress couldn't help but gush about her two sons -- 5-year-old Milan and 3-year-old Sasha -- who were in attendance at her El Dorado Would Tour show at Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, Netherlands, over the weekend. In a sweet Instagram video, Shakira, wearing sparkly hot pants, a bedazzled tank top and arm cuffs, tells the crowd that it's the first time her boys are watching her in concert.

"You know, for the first time ever they are gonna see [their] momma's [show]," the proud mom says on stage as the camera pans over to her two little boys, whom she shares with her partner, Gerard Pique. "Milan, Sasha. Welcome, everybody."

Sweet memories from last night. Shak. A post shared by Shakira (@shakira) on Jun 10, 2018 at 3:38pm PDT

Additionally, on Monday, the Colombian singer expressed how she felt "complete" having her kids on tour with her.

"A whole new way of making an entrance at the O2! Here I come London!!! Feeling complete! Shak," captioned a sweet snap of her in a bus with her little ones napping on her lap.

Shakira also got some support and a special shoutout from Pique, who wrote on Instagram, "The best show I’ve ever seen! @shakira."

The singer is currently on the European leg of her tour, which kicked off earlier this month, and will embark on the North American leg in August. She had originally postponed her shows at the end last year after straining her vocal cords.

