Shania Twain Looks Unrecognizable With New Platinum Blonde Hair
Shania Twain on Posing Nude at 57 and a Possible Harry Styles Co…
Bachelor Nation's Sarah Herron Reveals Her Newborn Son Died Hour…
Priscilla Presley Shares Wish on What Would’ve Been Lisa Marie’s…
Gisele Bündchen Responds to Tom Brady’s Emotional Retirement Vid…
Watch Aire Webster and Sister Stormi Play Together in Sweet Birt…
Todd Chrisley's Mother Nanny Faye Makes First Appearance Since H…
Savannah Chrisley Explains What Todd and Julie's Life Is Like in…
Inside the Bel Air Mansion Jennifer Lopez’s Selling for $42.5M
Chris Harrison Lost 20 Lbs. Amid ‘Bachelor’ Controversy
'The Bachelor': Zach Shallcross Explains His Shocking Premiere N…
Why Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Are on a Break, But Not Broken…
Jessica Simpson Recalls Secret Romance With 'Massive Movie Star'
Portia de Rossi Surprises Ellen DeGeneres With Vow Renewal Offic…
'Gwen Shamblin: Starving For Salvation' Trailer | Jennifer Grey …
Jinger Duggar Vuolo on Her Next Chapter: Escaping Family Scandal…
Pamela Anderson Promises 'You Can't Make That Stuff Up' in Defen…
Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Share Their Co-Parenting Philoso…
Shania Twain stunned photographers at a Republic Records event on on Wednesday, wowing her fans with platinum blonde hair.
The 57-year-old country music legend paired the bold hair with an orange satin jumpsuit and matching platinum heels. She also appeared on Thursday's The Late Late Show With James Corden, and the host complimented Twain's new look.
"I just love it. I'm just having fun," Twain gushed, flipping her bright new tresses.
She is currently promoting her album, Queen of Me, for which she posed topless in the cover art.
Twain spoke to ET's Cassie DiLaura about the experience earlier this week. "This is the most free-spirited I've ever been in my life," Twain said. "For me, it was all about looking at the things that I was uncomfortable with that I could change. And I can't change my body, or whatever I see as false in my body. But I can change the way I see it. And the way I live it and live with it."
Twain explained that her insecurity used to act as a mental block, but worked hard to get past it.
"I thought, 'I'm taking this thing by the hair and I'm gonna deal with it.' So I decided that I would do a nude photo shoot, and face my fears head-on," she said. "Like, in the most terrifying way you could imagine."
According to Twain, the plan "really worked."
"It really threw my fear out the window. I did not tip-toe in there... I owned it. I just said, 'This is who I am,'" Twain said. "If I can't be an example of what I'm talking about ... then I'm not being truthful, truthful with myself especially. So I took it to the limit."
Her album, Queen of Me is Twain's response to the negativity and fear fueled by a response to COVID-19.
"I was using songwriting to pick up my spirits to take charge of my mood and to change my frame of mind," Twain said. "During the summer I wrote a ton of songs, and I was bent on staying positive, and keeping myself on a very optimistic track."
RELATED CONTENT:
Shania Twain on Being Airlifted to a Hospital With Serious COVID Case
Shania Twain Shares What's Different About Her Voice Since Surgery
Shania Twain Gets Down and Dirty in 'Giddy Up' Music Video
Related Gallery