New music from a new Shania Twain! The country songstress is facing her fears and conquering her self-doubt with her new album, Queen of Me.

Speaking with ET's Cassie DiLaura, the legendary singer opened up about her new music -- and what motivated her to pose topless for the cover of her forthcoming album.

"This is the most free-spirited I've ever been in my life," Twain explained. "And it is all about for me, it was all about looking at the things that I was uncomfortable with that I could change. And I can't change my body, or whatever I see as false in my body. But I can change the way I see it. And the way I live it and live with it."

"So I'm like, 'OK, I'm not really comfortable looking in the mirror with the lights on. But that is not healthy. This is my own skin? How can I not feel comfortable in my own skin?'" she shared. "I love self-empowerment. I sing about self-empowerment."

Twain explained that being insecure about aspects of her body proved to be something of a mental block, and she had to work out how to get past it.

"I thought, 'I'm taking this thing by the hair and I'm gonna deal with it.' So I decided that I would do a nude photo shoot, and face my fears head-on," she said. "Like, in the most terrifying way you could imagine."

According to Twain, the plan "really worked."

"It really threw my fear out the window. I did not tip-toe in there... I owned it. I just said, 'This is who I am,'" Twain said. "If I can't be an example of what I'm talking about ... then I'm not being truthful, truthful with myself especially. So I took it to the limit."

As for the album, Queen of Me is something of a positivity album written in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and created in response to the negativity and fear fueled by the past few years.

"I was using songwriting to pick up my spirits to take charge of my mood and to change my frame of mind," Twain explained. "During the summer I wrote a ton of songs, and I was bent on staying positive, and keeping myself on a very optimistic track."

"So, if I was thinking about something negative or I was, you know, thinking about something that was irking me or I [was in the] wrong frame of mind, for whatever reason, [writing would allow me to] snap myself out of it. Turn it around, make it positive," she added.

Looking to the future, one question on many fans' minds is whether or not they can expect a collaboration with Harry Styles -- after the pair performed together at the 2022 Coachella Festival.

According to Twain, there are no set plans, but that doesn't mean she wouldn't love to do it.

"Everyone on the planet, even if they don't admit it, wants to sing with Harry Styles," Twain said with a laugh. "Because, well, there's so many reasons. I can give you a long list of reasons."

"I was lucky enough to already do that," she said, admitting that, while she doesn't want to be "greedy" by asking for that magic once again, she does have one wish she'd love to see come true.

"I do have a dream. I do love his song 'Falling.' So if I did that, a duet with him on that, that would be awesome."

Twain's new album, Queen of Me, drops Feb. 3.

