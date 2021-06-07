Shannen Doherty has had enough of Hollywood's beauty standards. The 90210 alum took to Instagram Sunday to share a makeup-free selfie, declaring that she's "done" with the industry's perception of what a woman should look like.

"Watching movies tonight and noticed there were few female characters I could relate to. You know, women without fillers, without Botox, without a facelift. Women who embraced their face and all the experience it showed," Doherty shared alongside the fresh-faced photo.

Adding, "I have lived. I love that I’ve lived and that my face reflects my life. I survived a lot yes cancer but more than that. I embrace me now. Finally."

"Done with the perception magazines and Hollywood try to make us into. I want to see women like me. Women like us," the actress declared in the empowering post.

Doherty has been candid about her life, and what she's survived, including her battle with cancer and her most recent bout with the disease. In February 2020, she announced that her cancer had returned the year before and it had progressed to stage 4.

Doherty sat down with friend and fellow actress, Sarah Michelle Gellar, back in Oct. 2020 for an exclusive ET interview where Doherty said she's focussed on living.

"I love it when people say, 'we're praying for you,' and everything else, but there comes a point when you're like, 'I got this. I'm fine. I'm good,'" she said at the time. "There are a lot of people in the world who could use prayers, and I'm feeling great. I have an amazing medical team behind me and--"

"And you can lap me at an exercise class," Gellar chimed in.

"I have a few OK friends and stuff," Doherty grinned. "I'm doing OK. I'm doing better than OK. I'm doing well. I feel strong and healthy and confident and happy."

For more on Doherty and her battle with cancer, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT

Tori Spelling & Jennie Garth on Shannen Doherty's Cancer Battle

Shannen Doherty on Her Hesitation to Join '90210' Reboot

Everything About Shannen Doherty & Sarah Michelle Gellar's Friendship

Shannen Doherty and Sarah Michelle Gellar on Cancer, Quarantine and '90210' (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery