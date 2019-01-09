Shannen Doherty is taking fans back to the '90s!

The former Charmed actress and her husband, Kurt Iswarienko, stepped out for an epic "couples date night" with Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar and her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., on Tuesday.

After dining together at Felix Trattoria in Venice, California, Doherty shared a pic via Instagram of their fun night out.

"Everyone knows how much I love @sarahmgellar but do you know how much I also love @realfreddieprinze?" the 47-year-old actress captioned it. "Laughed all night, ate way too much food at my favorite place @felixlosangeles with the great chef @evanfunke and obviously I love my man @kurtiswarienko. Perfect night with my closest and dearest."

Gellar shared the same snap to her own page, simply writing, "Date night, couples edition."

Doherty and her husband have been married since October 2011, while Gellar and Prinze Jr. tied the knot in September 2002. Despite their busy schedules, it's amazing to see this crew finding time to catch up!

ET last spoke with Doherty back in September, where she gave us an update on her health after revealing earlier in the year that her breast cancer was in remission. She also explained how cancer has made her a stronger actor.

"It's the best time in the world for me to be an actor because I'm so in touch with every single emotion," she said at the time. "It's maybe a little bit of fear, but it's also this overwhelming feeling of gratefulness and just humility. And I think the humility really is what knocks you on your feet the most and brings forth those tears. It's also the fear that anybody else is going to go through it."

"I hate to be the person who goes, 'Oh my god, the sky is so blue all of a sudden,'" she continued, "but you really start noticing a lot more things around you, and appreciating everything."

For more on Doherty, watch the video below.

