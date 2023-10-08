Shaquille O'Neal hit the stage in Las Vegas over the weekend for a duet of Silk Sonic's "Leave The Door Open" with Anderson .Paak -- and the NBA legend gave it his all.

The iconic sports star spoke with ET's Cassie DiLaura over the weekend at the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation's third annual fundraising gala in Las Vegas, benefitting the Boys & Girls Club of America, and he joked about his impromptu duet.

"I know I hurt a lot of people's ears," O'Neal said with a smile and a laugh.

Speaking with .Paak, the enthusiastic singer told ET, "Imma be honest with you, I had to carry that."

"But Shaq, he had heart. It was blind courage, but he did it, he did make it through," the singer said. "We gonna work on it. We gonna have a few rehearsals."

Bryan Steffy/Getty Image

While .Paak joked that O'Neal's official inclusion in a new Silk Sonic line-up is "pending," he added that maybe they can figure out some way to make it happen.

"We're gonna work it out, yeah. With rehearsal and the advent of autotune, things can work out," .Paak added.

Apart from .Paak, the night's star-studded line-up of guests included Dan + Shay, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Ray Romano, and host Joel McHale.

"Man, I'm just glad everyone could come out and we made a lot of money on the auction and we had some wonderful performers," O'Neal shared with ET about the fundraiser. "It's gonna be a great night, people just come out, have food and drinks, and we raise money for children in Las Vegas and Atlanta, and it's a beautiful thing."

