Sharna Burgess on Loving 'Her Curves and Muscles' (Exclusive)

Sharna Burgess is getting candid!

The Dancing with the Stars pro sat with ET to talk about the importance of loving one’s body and invited us to her first-ever truSculpt® iD by Cutera session.

“I used to have a lot of body insecurities and body dysmorphia,” Burgess told ET’s Katie Krause. “It comes from being in the dance industry and all the way back from when I was 15...but I've gone through my journey of loving my body.”

“I love my curves and my muscles,” she added. “I want to maintain her and take care of her as much as I possibly can.”

The 33-year-old decided to try truSculpt® iD by Cutera to help tighten her lower abdominal area. ET also spoke with Cutera Consultant Dr. Jason Emer, who explained the benefits of the 15-minute procedure, which can also eliminate fat cells.

“The results are permanent because the energy is causing an inflammation that causes a permanent change in the body,” Emer explained. Burgess added that the procedure feels “like a heating pad. It's a soothing warmth.”

"I feel awesome," she said following the procedure. "I feel like I can go to rehearsals and I could get on a plane."

