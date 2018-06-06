Sharon Osbourne Regrets Her Eldest Daughter Aimee Moving Out at 16 Because of the Family’s Reality Show

Sharon Osbourne is opening up about her daughter Aimee moving out at age 16.

Osbourne's oldest daughter, now 34, moved out because she was uncomfortable in her home due to the filming her family's reality show, MTV's The Osbournes, which ran from 2002-2005.

"My eldest girl Aimee left home at 16 and she couldn't live in our house because we were filming and it drove her insane," Osbourne, 65, revealed on The Talk Tuesday. "She felt too that she didn't want to grow up on camera. She hated the idea, it was appalling to her. And so she left at 16. I regret every day that she did, but she was happy. But it broke my heart when she moved."

Sharon's husband, legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne, recently spoke about the reason behind his decision to stop touring, wanting to spend more time with his children and grandchildren.

"We've been touring for 50 years. I've never seen my kids grow up -- I've never been around -- and now I have grandchildren and I want to spend some time with them," he exclusively told ET's Keltie Knight in February. "I feel like a mouse on a wheel going around in circles."

Leading up to Osbourne's statements, the ladies had been discussing Jada Pinkett Smith's recent recollection about her own son, Jaden, moving out at just 15-years-old.

"At 15-years-old, Jaden, and I remember this day specifically, it’s probably one of the most heartbreaking moments of my life, you got to a point where you told me straight up, you were like, 'Mom, I have to leave here to live my life,'" Pinkett Smith recalled on her Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk. "I remember thinking to myself, as devastated as I was, I was like, 'He’s right.' The time is now. He’s 15. It’s time for him to leave the house."

The 46-year-old continued: "Every child needs something different. Being in this lifestyle, in this world, is a bubble and he wanted out. I understood that because I didn’t have the bubble. I knew what having my freedom outside the bubble, what I gained from that. I knew the sooner I let him go, the faster he was going to come back."

Last June Pinkett Smith, who is also mom to 17-year-old Willow and step-mom to 25-year-old Trey, spoke exclusively to ET's Kevin Frazier about her almost empty nest.

"That's what we prepare them for -- to go," she said. " ... The thing is, Jaden lives five minutes from me. Trey lives five minutes from me. They're at the house every day. It's almost like as your kids get older, they actually need you more. So, I have three older kids that need me, like, more than ever! I'm like, 'Imma get my groove back, I got my freedom.' It's like, no."

Here's more on Pinkett Smith's relationship with her children:

RELATED CONTENT:

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Reflect on His Final Tour, Spending More Time With Their Grandkids (Exclusive)

Sharon Osbourne Shares an Update on Simon Cowell's Health Nearly a Week After Hospitalization

EXCLUSIVE: Sharon Osbourne Remodels Couple's Home in New Special, 'Sharon Flipping Osbourne'

Related Gallery