Sharon Osbourne is opening up about her sex life with husband Ozzy Osbourne.

During Monday's episode of The Talk, the 65-year-old co-host was as candid as ever about her marriage, calling sex with her rock star spouse "a bone of contention at our house."

"He's got a problem," Sharon said of Ozzy, 69. "He's like a rabbit and I'm like, you know, birthdays, Christmas, at this point in my life. Special occasions. It's Thanksgiving! Why not? But I mean special occasions."

Sarah Gilbert recalled having a similar conversation her co-host a while back. "Years ago, we brought up the topic and Sharon, you said, 'I'd rather have the flu,'" Sarah noted with a laugh.

"No wonder he fiddles other people!" Sharon quipped -- referencing Ozzy's alleged affairs. She then assured fans, "He doesn't. He's a good boy. He doesn't."

In May 2016, Sharon and Ozzy separated after she discovered an alleged affair he was having with his hairstylist, Michelle Pugh, after he accidentally sent his wife an email intended for Michelle. Three months after the public reveal, the Black Sabbath frontman released a statement to ET addressing his cheating scandal.

"Over the last six years, I have been dealing with a sex addiction," the statement read. "I am mortified at what my behavior has done to my family. I thank God that my incredible wife is at my side to support me."

The couple were on and off for about a year before reconciling in May 2017 and renewing their wedding vows. Just months later, in September 2017, Sharon revealed that Ozzy's alleged infidelity wasn't limited to Michelle.

"There wasn't just one woman; there were six of them," Sharon told The Telegraph at the time. "Some Russian teenager, then a masseuse in England, our masseuse [in the U.S.], and then our cook… He had women in different countries. Basically, if you’re a women giving Ozzy either a back rub or a trolley of food, God help you."

ET caught up with the talk show hosts days later, and she explained why she decided stay in her marriage, despite her husband's alleged infidelity.

"The bottom line is that I love him, he loves me," she said. "We're in our 36th year [of marriage] right now, but I've known him for 40 years. And [after] 40 years, is he honestly going to turn around and say, 'I've never been with another woman in 40 years?' No."

"It's life, it happens," Sharon added. "It's not exclusive to me and Ozzy, the difference is that he's the one taking the heat, not me. And he's brave enough to deal with it."

In the end, Sharon says it comes down to one thing. "I lived without him and I'm much happier with him than without him," she noted.

"We've worked for so much together, we've achieved so much together," she continued. "Our family, our friends, and I just don't want to give that up!"

Here's more of ET's interview with Sharon:

RELATED CONTENT:

Ozzy Osbourne Backtracks on Sex Addiction Admission: 'I Just Got Caught'

Ozzy Osbourne Opens Up About Marriage to Sharon: 'Some Days It's Good, Some Days It's Terrible'

Ozzy Osbourne Says He's Not Proud of Cheating on Sharon: 'You Make a Mistake and You Learn by It'

Related Gallery