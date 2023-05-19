Shawn Johnson and her family of four are currently on a trip in Orlando visiting Walt Disney World. A big family trip, no doubt, but the real headline here is that her husband, Andrew East, flew them all down to Florida!

The 31-year-old former gymnast took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to share that she, Andrew and their two children -- 3-year-old daughter, Drew, and 1-year-old son, Jett -- hopped on what appeared to be a Cessna plane, with Andrew piloting. But the family of four hopped on a flight for five, since Andrew was also joined by his co-pilot.

Shawn shared photos of the kiddos, from Jett listening to his father in the headset to Drew being occupied by an iPad. They also enjoyed the views, and Shawn couldn't have seemed prouder of her husband.

"So proud of you @andrewdeast you worked really hard for this and you are a very good pilot :)," she wrote in one of her Stories.

Anticipating that people were going to be asking a lot of questions, Shawn also took the time to provide some answers, such as the fact that she wasn't nervous about Andrew flying them because "he takes it very seriously."

Shawn also shared a family rule when it comes to the family hopping on a plane piloted by Andrew.

"Our family rule is if kids are onboard or both of us (both parents) even though Andrew CAN fly us solo we always have a second pilot to be extra cautious," she said.

On Friday, Shawn shared that the family made it to Disney World, which is a 1-hour, 40-minute flight from their home in Nashville to Orlando. And it's certainly not the first time Shawn and Andrew hopped on a plane together.

On their YouTube channel back in December, the couple shared that Shawn joined him for the first time as a student co-pilot. The couple was also joined by a certified flying instructor. In that video, Andrew shared that he started working on getting his pilot license in June 2022.

Fast forward to now, the family's already flying the friendly skies without a worry in the world.

