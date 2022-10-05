'She-Hulk' Sneak Peek: Watch Daredevil and She-Hulk Fight It Out! (Exclusive)
Daredevil Makes His 'She-Hulk' Debut (Exclusive)
Jennifer Walters and Matt Murdock come head to head in ET's exclusive sneak peek at this week's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, but it's not in the courtroom!
In the clip from Thursday's episode, where Charlie Cox makes his return to the MCU as Hells Kitchen's masked hero, the pair find each other on the top of a parking structure as Matt, aka Daredevil, is in pursuit of Eugene Patilio, aka Leap-Frog (Brandon Stanley), whom She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) is trying to defend.
"You need to back off," Daredevil warns. "You're making a mistake."
"You made a mistake when you messed with my client," She-Hulk replies, "because now I'm gonna whoop your ass."
Of course, it wouldn't be a Marvel hero showdown without a few quips. "Huh," Daredevil remarks, before leaping off the parking structure to escape. "My ass remains un-whooped."
Watch the complete clip above.
Cox spoke with ET at Disney's D23 Expo last month, where he opened up about his She-Hulk cameo and returning to the character more than seven years after the Daredevil Netflix series came to an end.
"I had a really fun time with Tatiana, and the chemistry between those two characters, the back and forth, was so much fun," Cox told ET. "We got to see a new side of Matt Murdock, a side of him where he's kind of enjoying his role and having fun and flirting."
The actor noted that he's "really emotional" to be reviving the role all these years later. Following his appearances in She-Hulk and Spider-Man: No Way Home, he'll also be headlining a new upcoming series, Daredevil: Born Again, which is set to stream on Disney+ in spring 2024.
"It's a bizarre experience to have played this character, to have the experiences I've had with this character, and the journey we've been on with the show, for that to be finished and ended -- in my mind and heart, it's over -- and then to be yanked back in and suddenly we're starting again and it's all happening again," he admitted. "It feels a bit like a dream."
New episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law stream Thursdays on Disney+.
