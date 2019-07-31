Learning the truth about your past can be a scary endeavor, but when your altar ego is She-Ra, it's a very, very big deal.

That's what Adora (Aimee Carrero) is facing head-on when season three of She-Ra and the Princesses of Powerdrops on Netflix on Friday.

In this exclusive clip, Adora seeks Light Hope out to find out where she really came from -- and it's not Etheria. She's shocked when Light Hope shows her the portal she came through, which the Horde had promptly stolen her from as a baby. Reunited with her sword, she now has to grapple with the revelation that she is a First One. Now all she wants is to know if she can get back to this portal and find out if her past included a family she never knew.

Watch the exclusive clip above to find out why Adora has no choice about her life on Etheria -- and what's happening again.

Adora's journey will unfold in season three, as she, Glimmer and Bow end up in the desolate Crimson Waste after discovering more about her past. Catra and Scorpia will be there as well, having been punished for letting Shadow Weaver escape. On top of all that, the entire Princess Alliance will have to stop Hordak and Entrapta's new master plan, all while a cast-off Catra will try to get her revenge by bringing Adora and the princesses down.

We have a wild guess that the power of friendship -- and a guest arc from Geena Davis -- will do a whole lot to help Adora out and keep this story moving closer toward Eternia.

