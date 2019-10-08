She-Ra will keep kicking butt for the honor of Grayskull!

At New York Comic Con, the leading ladies of of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, Aimee Carrero, AJ Michalka, Karen Fukuhara and Lauren Ash, announced that Netflix had renewed the hit animation for a fourth season -- and showed fans the first episode!

While sitting down with ET’s Leanne Aguilera during the conference over the weekend, the show’s leading voice actresses revealed what their characters will have in store next season.

“Adora is facing a new challenge in that she finally feels super secure in who she is, where she comes from, she feels like she’s got a really good handle on She-Ra, and then her relationships get tested, specifically with Glimmer,” Carrero tells ET. “So that’s what she’s about this season: trying to figure out her relationship, how to deal with Glimmer’s new role.”

Ash also shared that Scorpia’s had her foundation rocked and will need to look inward and do some soul searching, while Fukuhara explained that Glimmer has a lot to deal with herself in a new role as queen. “It’s a little bit of a struggle, but it’s a learning curve for her,” Fukuhara says. In fact, the simple phrase she used to tease season four for fans was "broken relationships."

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for DreamWorks Animation Television

As for Michalka, she says that with the portal cliffhanger at the end of season three, there’s a huge division between her character, Catra, and Adora, and that gap will only grow. “I’m kind of on top of my villain game in this season and I’ve really taken the power seat,” Michalka explains. “Catra has, honestly, really come into her own in a way that is extremely sad and it's benefiting her in many ways, and at this point, she’s just seeing red. She just wants to win. She doesn’t really care what needs to happen to get there.”

Michalka admitted that it actually makes her sad that Catra will truly be embracing her villainous side “because it will be a long road to redemption, if there will be any.”

The cast also revealed that there will be music in an upcoming episode, though surprisingly not from Michalka, who’s also known for being in the band Aly and AJ with her sister, fellow actress Aly Michalka.



As for what they're most proud of, Ash admitted that she didn't realize she needed a show with characters drawn "so differently" until she saw it. "Every body is different, every body type is represented, and it's also not commented on," the Superstore actress notes. "These are these fantastic fierce female characters who are in their bodies and this is who they are, and that's just it. And I think that is something that is so important and hasn't, in my opinion, existed in this kind of mainstream way."



Not only do we have all that to look forward to, when asked to describe one word to describe the new season, Carrero chimed in, "pork." We'll just have to see if Lady Gaga approves of the bacon pants...





RELATED CONTENT:

'She-Ra' Star Aimee Carrero Talks Adora's Journey, Feminism and Billie Eilish (Exclusive)

Geena Davis Joins 'She-Ra and the Princesses of Power' Voice Cast -- See the First Pic!

Aly and AJ Michalka Reveal They're Developing 'Cow Belles' Sequel (Exclusive)

Related Gallery