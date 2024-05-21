The women of The Talk have some major plans in store for wrapping up their daytime talk show once and for all later this year.

The long-running show will be coming to an end in December after 15 seasons, and hosts Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales and Sheryl Underwood teased how they are going to give the series a wild send-off when it's time.

The trio walked the carpet at the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation's 49th annual Gracie Awards in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, where they spoke with ET's Denny Directo about their grand finale goals.

"You'll have to watch! We've got some surprises," Underwood shared.

"We're going out big and bold and beautiful!" Morales said.

"And we'll get to do it right," Kloots added. "Which we're really excited about!"

CBS announced in April that the Emmy-winning daytime talk show had been renewed for a 15th and final season, and will receive a "proper sendoff" before ending in December.

The Talk originally launched in 2010 after being pitched to CBS by Sara Gilbert. On the first season, Gilbert was joined by co-hosts Julie Chen Moonves, Sharon Osbourne, Leah Remini, Holly Robinson Peete and Marissa Jaret Winokur. Other hosts throughout the years have included Aisha Tyler, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, Elaine Welteroth and Marie Osmond.

As for the current stars at the Gracie Awards on Tuesday -- who co-host alongside Akbar Gbajabiamila and Jerry O'Connell -- they're looking to the future and excited for the opportunities that await them.

"With this career, you'll never know what happens," Kloots said. "A phone call changes your life."

"I think God is opening a door for us, and we're proud to be part of the talk history and CBS history and Paramount history," Underwood shared. "And you just got to really wait and see what we're gonna do before we go."

Meanwhile, the co-hosts spend the evening enjoying the company at the star-studded event, -- which was created to "recognize exemplary programming created by women, for women and about women in all facets of media and entertainment," as the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation explains.

"We're here with a room full of amazing women and we love being invited to help present, "Morales shared.

"It's so fun to be here," Kloots added excitedly. "It's my first time."

For Underwood, the most impressive thing about the women being honored is their versatility and impact.

"They're not only talented, they're powerful," she shared, "[and] in a year that we really need powerful women out there."

